State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injury)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 2:47 p.m. April 16 along JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Sophia H. Lachhab, 18, of West Milton, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze when she pulled the vehicle from a stop sign into the path of a 2013 Kia Sorento driven by Chelsie M. Gunn, 31, of Mifflinburg.
Lachhab will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Elyria, Ohio, man was transported to a local hospital following a one-vehicle crash at 5:30 p.m. April 15 along I-80 westbound, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
State police reported Pedro Mendoza was traveling west in a 2002 Cadillac Escalade when the vehicle’s brakes locked, causing the vehicle to rotated clockwise and hit an embankment. Mendoza was belted. He will be cited with drivers required to be licensed.
1-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 2:28 a.m. April 15 along Liberty Valley Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Steven B. Willard, 62, of Sunbury, was traveling east in a 1995 Chevrolet when it left the roadway in a left curve, and struck the guide rail. Willard and passenger Shannon N. Hommel, 30, of Sunbury, were belted.
Willard will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle backed into a mailbox at 4 p.m. April 13 along Washingtonville Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Phillip R. Lewis, 28, of Hazleton, was backing a 2020 Dodge Ram cargo van from a private driveway when he struck a mailbox on the south side of Route 254.
1-vehicle crash
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 6:54 a.m. April 9 along Continental Boulevard, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Andrew J. Yetter, 27, of Watsontown, was traveling north along Route 54 in a 2002 Subaru Outback when he fell asleep and the car veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Yetter was belted and was not injured.
He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Terroristic threats
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Montandon man allegedly threatened his father and brothers via text and email.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 8:34 a.m. April 17 along Main Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Jonathan Clark, 39, was taken into custody and charged, police reported.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged harassment which occurred at 5:45 p.m. April 15 at Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County. The victim was allegedly a 63-year-old Danville man.
Harassment
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Muncy man allegedly shoved a 37-year-old Muncy woman and was cited.
Troopers said the incident took place at 12:16 a.m. April 17 along Gearhart Road, Anthony Township, Montour County. Aaron Crawford was cited for allegedly shoving Lisa Crawford, police reported.
Drug possession
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Two Milton men, ages 19 and 20, were arrested for possession of drugs and a third allegedly drove while under the influence of a controlled substance.
A 2005 Ford Escape was allegedly involved. Troopers said the incident occurred at 8:57 p.m. March 20 along Schoolhouse and Stamm roads, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
No further information was provided.
Found drugs
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Drug paraphernalia was allegedly found at the Quality Inn, 37 Valley West Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
The find was reported at 12:50 p.m. April 16, troopers noted.
State Police At Stonington DUI/fleeing and eluding
POINT TOWNSHIP — A Pittsburgh man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, recklessly endangering, fleeing and eluding and Act 64 offenses, troopers reported.
David Griffin, 31, was allegedly driving a white Volkswagen Jetta in the turning lane of Route 11 north, then went against traffic in the oncoming southbound lane, which forced a gray Ford Escape driven by a 79-year-old Danville man off the roadway and into a grassy embankment. Troopers from Stonington attempted to stop the Volkswagen, but it failed to yield, police reported. After a brief pursuit, police said Griffin was removed from the vehicle without incident, at which times he showed signs of impairment.
Charges were filed, police noted.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
Sunday: Alcohol violation, 12:33 a.m., South Second and St. Catherine streets; fraud, 12:39 a.m., Market Street; fraud, 12:39 a.m., Market Street; fraud, 12:40 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 12:50 a.m., Westbranch Highway, River Road; alcohol violation, 1:33 a.m., West Market Street; criminal mischief, 7:25 a.m., Wheat Alley; found property, 8:08 a.m., St. Mary at North 15th streets; criminal mischief, 9:24 a.m., Smoketown Road; complaint, 12:43 a.m., Fairground Road; parking complaint, 1:44 p.m., North Third Street; parking complaint, 1:44 p.m., North Third Street; overdose, 2:13 p.m., West Market Street; lock out, 3:26 p.m., St., Mary Street; intoxicated person, 4:02 p.m., St. George Street; disturbance, 4:41 p.m., Mountain View Road, East Buffalo Township; criminal mischief, 5:10 p.m., South Derr Drive; welfare check, 5:30 p.m., Fairground Road at Buffalo Valley Rail Trail; disturbance, 5:47 p.m., North Fifth Street; welfare check, 6:25 p.m., Market Street.
Saturday: Disorderly conduct, 1:30 a.m., Market Street; false/check identification, 1:35 a.m., Market Street; false/check identification, 1:46 p.m., Market Street; criminal mischief, 2:22 a.m., South Sixth Street; property found, 2:25 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 2:30 a.m., South Seventh Street at Snake Road; traffic complaint, 4:28 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Furnace Road; traffic stop, 8:34 a.m., Buffalo Road and Seventh Street; assist police agency, 9:12 a.m., North Third Street; traffic warning, 10:05 a.m., North Derr Drive at West Market Street; assist police agency, 9:12 a.m., North Third Street, Mifflinburg; traffic warning, 10:05 a.m., North Derr at West Market Street; assist police agency, 10:46 a.m., Walnut Street, Mifflinburg; traffic stop, 11:53 a.m., Market Street; traffic stop, 3:21 p.m., Routes 15 and 45; burglar alarm, 3:33 p.m., Furnace Road; traffic warning, 3:49 p.m., St. George Street; disturbance, 3:54 p.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic warning, 4 p.m, Westbranch Highway; disturbance, 4:01 p.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic warning, 4:14 p.m., Westbranch Highway; disorderly gathering, 4:16 p.m., St. Louis Street; disturbance, 4:54 p.m., St. Catherine Street; disturbance, 5:14 p.m., South Seventh Street; disturbance, 5:33 p.m., South Seventh Street; disturbance, 5:42 p.m., St. Catherine Street; domestic, 7 p.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; assist fire/EMS, 7:16 p.m., St. Paul Street; fraud, 11:22 p.m., Market Street; suspicious person, 11:06 p.m., St. Catherine Street; fraud, 11:22 p.m., Market Street; alcohol violation, 11:32 p.m., South Seventh at St. Catherine streets; domestic, 11:56 p.m., Hawthorne Drive.
Friday: Assist fire/EMS, 11:47 p.m., Rural Avenue; traffic stop, 3:49 a.m., Westbranch Highway; be on the lookout, 7:27 a.m., North Market Street, Berwick, Columbia County; parking complaint, 8:55 a.m., South Fifth Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic control/issue, 10:22 a.m., Westbranch Highway; be on the lookout, 3:24 p.m., Ferguson Valley Road, Yeagertown, Mifflin County; suspicious circumstance, 6:14 p.m., North Front Street; 911 hang-up, 6:44 p.m., St. Paul Street; suspicious circumstance, 7:17 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Furnace Road; animal issue, 8:11 p.m., Suppleemill Road, East Buffalo Township; burglar alarm, 10:07 p.m., Furnace Road, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 10:09 p.m., Westbranch Highway; false/check identification, 10:40 p.m., Market Street.
Union County Deed transfers
• Kristine Kiel to Molly M. Roe, property in East Buffalo Township, $170,000.
• Andrew F. Barbella, Holly A. Barbella to Andrew F. Barbella, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Diana L. Robinson estate, Renee S. Robinson executor, Renee D. Tufillard to Kellee P. Britton, property in Union Township, $348,000.
• James Edward Bottorf Jr., Karen Lee Buttorf to Christopher Logan Reuss, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Adam D. Spigelmyer, Elizabeth A. Dempsey to Adam D. Spigelmyer, Elizabeth A. Dempsey, property in White Deer Township, quit claim, $1.
• Sandra A. Ross to Salvatore Mazzamuto, Anna Mazzamuto, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• James M. Keister, Donna J. Keister to Ronald J. Keister, Kassandra E. Keister, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Frank J. Passaniti, Lori A. Passaniti to Frank J. Passaniti, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Olesia Schinnerer, Daniel E. Schinnerer to Rodney W. Blanton, Julie A. Blanton, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Daniel A. Wagner to Heather A. Boyle, Chad M. Boyle, property in Union Township, $1.
• Gregg T. Wetzel, Debra W. Wetzel to Zachary A. Deitrick, Callie Marie Deitrick, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Matthew D. Honkala, Nicole M. Honkala, K. Jonathan Fry to Matthew D. Honkala, Nicole M. Honkala, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Frank R. Ditaranto Jr., Marie V. Ditaranto to Jacob Suarez, property in Union Township, $1.
• S and H Investment LLC, Stephen J. Hummel member, Ashley E. Hummel member, James D. Sowers member, Whitney L. Sowers member, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Eric D. Moser, Cynthia M. Moser to Eric D. Moser, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Cynthia M. Moser to Eric D. Moser, property in White Deer Township, quit claim, $1.
• Robert William Hess Jr. estate, Marilyn M. Jenkins executor, Diane M. Tierno executor, John J. Hess executor to Yuriy Kozlov, Nina T. Kozlov, property in Hartley Township, $1.
