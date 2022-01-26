TURBOTVILLE — As Andrea Landis listened Tuesday while Dr. Phil Campbell spoke to students who partially filled the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium, her ears perked up as Campbell encouraged the teenagers to reach out to the students who always sit alone during lunch.
Campbell, a motivational speaker from Minnesota, was featured during the Student Leadership Collaborative, sponsored by Jostens and held in the auditorium.
Landis, the Warrior Run High School co-principal, said 40 of her school’s students, along with 20 from the middle school, attended the event.
Scott Geesey, a representative from Jostens who coordinated the program, said 15 other school districts from across the region participated. Ten to 15 students each from the schools attended.
In addition to Warrior Run, students from Milton, Montgomery, Berwick, South Williamsport, Loyalsock, Shikellamy and Bloomsburg were among those to attend.
Geesey noted Jostens sells yearbooks, class jewelry and related items to students and their families. However, he said Tuesday’s event was not about marketing items for individuals to purchase.
“It’s about helping our schools become better schools,” he said. “The last two years have been difficult for schools.”
Throughout the three-hour presentation, Campbell provided the students and school staff in attendance with multiple tips for making a positive impact on their school’s culture.
Landis felt it was appropriate for Campbell to encourage those in attendance to reach out to students who are often by themselves in the halls and at lunch.
“We want our students to want to come to school,” she said. “This is to give students ideas to improve our culture and our climate.”
Landis said the Warrior Run students to attend are members of student council or the National Honor Society.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Landis said students have had few opportunities to interact with individuals from other school districts.
“This gives our students the opportunity to interact with students from other schools,” she said. “It’s been a long time since they’ve had that opportunity.”
The program was offered through Jostens Renaissance, which Geesey said has been providing leadership programs to schools for 30 years.
Campbell has worked as a teacher, coach, athletic director and principal. He travels the nation delivering programs designed to create positive school cultures.
