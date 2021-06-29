TURBOTVILLE — Eight administrators in the Warrior Run School District will see their salaries increase for the 2021-2022 school year, in accordance with their 2020-2021 evaluations. The increases total $31,000.
During Monday’s school board meeting, increases were granted to the following, with their new salary noted first, followed by their salary during the previous school year: Nathan Minium, elementary principal, $100,036, $98,536; Andrea Landis, high school assistant principal, $80,514, $78,014; Amanda Velte, middle school principal, $82,500, $72,500; Theresa Bartholomew, director of educational programs, $88,345, $83,845; Julie Petrin, supervisor of special education, $99,594, $97,094; Gary Williams, supervisor of buildings and grounds, $70,428, $68,928; Greg Alico, technology coordinator, $94,811, $92,311; and Jonathan Hall, food service coordinator, $46,000, $41,000.
The board on Monday accepted the resignation of high school Principal Marc Walter, effective June 30. Walter had been paid $90,437. The district is advertising to fill the position.
Hourly and classified staff employees were also granted various raises, based on their individual employee evaluations. The increase among all employees totals $77,093.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the district has 72 hourly and classified employees.
Eight licensed and administrative support personnel also received increases, based on their individual evaluations. The increases among the personnel totals $19,000.
A revised Health and Safety Plan was approved by the board.
Hack said a key revision to the plan no longer requires individuals to be masked when inside district buildings. However, he said those who choose to wear masks may do so.
The plan is subject to change, based on governmental guidelines.
The board approved a new five-year lease agreement with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) for space it leases for various classes at the former Watsontown Elementary School building.
Hack said the lease is “fairly consistent” with the existing lease, and provides the space to CSIU at $8 per square foot. He said the organization currently leases 13,410 square feet in the building.
According to Hack, the CSIU board still needs to approve the lease.
Ben Mike, of construction management firm Fidevia, reported that the building of a 99,000-square-foot elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school property remains on schedule to be completed in November 2022.
Mike said there have been no problems obtaining materials for the project as the orders were placed in advance.
Bartholomew reported to the board on plans to use $3.5 million in the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds the district expects to receive. She noted the money must be spent by February 2024.
She said the district is proposing to use the funds to: Retain the high school assistant principal and seven teachers; offer an elementary after-school program, replace Chromebooks, to cover in-house cyber-curriculum costs, purchase personal protective equipment and for cleaning supplies.
Thus far, Bartholomew said the district has received $2.3 million in COVID-relief funds.
That money has been used in a variety of areas, including: Professional development, utilizing floating nurses, providing Chromebooks for kindergarten and first-grade students, personal protective equipment, WiFi hotspots and replacing Chromebooks.
In business actions, the board approved:
• The following resignations: Nicole Duarte-Turi, high school guidance counselor; Alissa Wolfe, middle school/high school librarian; Jasmine Hollenbach, paraprofessional; and Madison Rice, third grade teacher.
• Hiring: Kaitlyn Spriggle, high school social studies teacher, $48,731; and Troy Emmert, head boys soccer coach, $3,510.
• The following transfers: Candy McCormack, from fourth to third grade; and Blythe Libby, from third to fourth grade.
• Contracting Mike Mertz, to serve as the district’s sports specialist for 2021-2022, at a rate of $6,000.
• Granting tenure to the following professional employees: Jake Galer, Olivia Hendershot, Yamileth Ortiz Melton, Alyssa Pittenger, Carrie Prill, Christine Shleppy, Kaylora Thompson and Carrie Vitko.
State track and field qualifiers were recognized during the meeting. Those recognized were: Mya Shoemaker, Lauren Trapani, Alyssa Hoffman, Sienna Dunkleberger, Sage Dunkleberger, Alanna Ranck, Mikaela Majcher and Spencer Tanner.
Board member Robert Hormell was absent from the meeting.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
