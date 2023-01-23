DANVILLE — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, and a physician with Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is encouraging women to take note.
Division Chief of Gynecology Oncology at Geisinger Medical Center Danville Dr. Scott Purinton said in 2022 about 14,000 cases of cervical cancer were reported nationwide by the American Cancer Society.
The society reports that in 2023 an estimated 4,310 women will die from cervical cancer.
Purinton said the number of deaths from cervical cancer have come down due to pap smear testing and the increase of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations.
According to Purinton, women in their late 30s and early 40s should be screened for cervical cancer. He noted that standardized testing using pap smears in women starting at the age of 21 has decreased the number of women who have advanced stages of cervical cancer.
The major cause of cervical cancer is the presence of HPV, a sexually transmitted infection (STI.)
Other external factors can contribute to a woman developing cervical cancer.
“A woman with lower immunity, a woman who has intercourse at an early age, a woman having unprotected sex, or a woman with multiple sex partners, are all risk factors in the possibility of developing cervical cancer, “ said Purinton.
“We are all exposed to it, and there are different strains of HPV, some that cause genitals warts, others that can cause cervical cancer,” he added. “The HPV vaccine is designed to prevent strains that cause cervical cancer.”
He suggests children age 9 to 14 receive an HPV vaccination.
“Nobody wants to think their young daughter will contract an STI,” Purinton said. “I think it’s naive to think that having an HPV vaccine will make their child more promiscuous. Parents should think by having their daughter get the HPV vaccine that they have done everything to prevent their child from contacting a disease.”
By the time a child is 9, Purinton said their immune system is strong and healthy and can produce the antibodies needed to fight HPV. Women vaccinated at an early age stand less of a risk of developing cervical cancer than those that don’t receive a vaccination.
He said cervical cancer is “highly preventable.” Women should have regular exams, pap smears beginning at 21, and be vaccinated.
Purinton said, typically, women who develop cervical cancer are those who don’t have regular exams and are exposed to HPV.
Early symptoms of the disease in women are bleeding after intercourse, bleeding other than during a regular monthly menstrual cycle, vaginal discharge, and pelvic pain and pressure.
But, cervical cancer can be cured, according to Purinton.
“It’s unique when compared to other OB/GYN types of cancer such as ovarian cancer.” he said. “Cervical cancer can be treated in the early stages with surgery alone.
“Most cancers, if detected early, can be treated or cured,” said Purinton. “When a cancer gets to stage two or greater, you are looking at a cancer that has spread to nearby areas or organs, and then invasive radiation and chemotherapy is needed. The bigger the tumor, the longer it has been growing, the more radical the surgery is needed to facilitate treatment.”
At the onset of the COVID-10 pandemic, Purinton said women were more afraid of the virus than cervical cancer.
“We had some patients diagnosed with cancer and refused to leave their homes because of COVID,” he said. “Cancer does not take a holiday. It doesn’t care about your daily life. It doesn’t care about COVID. It, essentially, wants to take your life. That’s why it is so important for women to keep up with their annual exams and testing.”
The five-year survival rate of stage one cervical cancer is greater than 95%, Purinton said. As the stage goes up the five-year survival rate of stage three or four cervical cancer is lower than 50%.
