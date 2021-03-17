TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run Middle School has announced the recipients of the Student of the Month Award for February.
The recipients are chosen by a vote of the middle school faculty and the award is given to the member of each class that have the following qualifications; courteousness, eager to learn and participate in class, at least a C average, good school citizen, well rounded individual and shows leadership potential.
The award winners for the month of February are:
• Grade 4: Reagan Brouse, daughter of Kristin Brouse and Justin Brouse
• Grade 5: Lynnlee Hoban, daughter of Keri and Ty Hoban
• Grade 6: Megan Pidcoe, daughter of Amy and Dwayne Pidcoe
• Grade 7: Hannah Craig, daughter of Shelly and Norman Craig
• Grade 8: Raygan Lust, daughter of Nicole Lust and Tim Lust
