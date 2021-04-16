As NASCAR officials have said they will be continuing to examine the tracks which the sanctioning body’s top series competes at each year, I have compiled a list of five venues which I would like to see host a NASCAR Cup series race.
I remain shocked by the announcement that the 2-mile California Speedway is slated to be converted to a short track following the venue’s 2022 race. Southern California already has a short track which is capable of hosting a Cup race.
Although additional grandstands may need to be brought in in order for the track to host a NASCAR Cup series race, the half-mile Irwindale Speedway has all of the other features in place to immediately host a top-tier NASCAR event.
In addition to once serving as the home to the USAC midget series annual Turkey Night Grand Prix from 1999 through 2011, the short track has also hosted a number of lower-level NASCAR divisions.
Between 2003 and 2011, a nationally televised all-star race for drivers from NASCAR’s East and West divisions was held at Irwindale. Race winners included David Gilliland in 2005 and Joey Logano in 2010.
Like the Irwindale Speedway, the .75-mile Memphis International Raceway in Tennessee likely only needs several additional grandstands to be brought in to host a top-level NASCAR division.
While the series may be maxed out with races in Tennessee — two races are currently held each year in Bristol and the concrete oval in Nashville will host a race this summer — Memphis is another short track which would be an ideal spot for NASCAR’s top series to compete at.
The track previously hosted multiple races for NASCAR’s truck and Xfinity series between 1999 and 2009. Current Cup drivers Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex and Brad Keselowski all won Xfinity races in Memphis.
Long before anyone dreamed of covering the Bristol Motor Speedway with dirt in order to host a NASCAR Cup series race, I proposed in this space that the series return to dirt at a 1-mile dirt oval with a history of hosting stock car races.
The ARCA series has successfully staged races at the DuQuoin Mile, located at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in Illinois, since 1983.
Although the facility may need some infrastructure and other upgrades to host a top-level NASCAR race, I believe this venue would be the perfect location to showcase a top-level stock car race on the dirt.
Current Cup series driver Chris Buescher won an ARCA race at DuQuoin in 2011. Other drivers of note who have won at the track over the years include current truck series competitor Grant Enfinger, along with multi-time ARCA champion Frank Kimmel, and retired Cup drivers Ken Schrader and Tony Stewart.
Although I’m not a proponent of adding more road races to the NASCAR Cup series schedule, there is one such course I believe would stage incredible races, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.
NASCAR’s Xfinity Series staged some incredibly competitive races at the track between 2007 and 2012. Formula 1’s races in Montreal are also usually uncharacteristically competitive.
Past NASCAR Xfinity winners in Montreal include Kevin Harvick, Ron Fellows, Carl Edwards, Boris Said, Marcos Ambrose and Justin Allgaier.
While the NASCAR Cup series still races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, this year’s event will be contested on the track’s infield road course. I believe this is a huge mistake and marks the beginning of the end of NASCAR racing at the fabled venue.
The series needs to go back to racing on Indy’s 2.5-mile oval, and bring the Brickyard 400 back to its status of one of the most prestigious races on the circuit.
As someone who attended the Brickyard 400 in it heyday, it pains me to see the loss of this marquis event. It’s a race I desperately want back on the schedule, but not before a half-empty venue. NASCAR needs to work with track owner Roger Penske to reinvigorate the Brickyard 400, on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s oval.
