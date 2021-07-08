WASHINGTON — Fridays with Fred, a grassroots organization, will host a virtual town hall to address the varied interests and concerns of voters in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District at 5:30 tonight.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) has been invited to attend.
Fridays with Fred is an organization devoted to holding Keller accountable for meeting with and listening to all his constituents.
For more information, contact Andrew Stuhl at andrew.stuhl@gmail.com.
