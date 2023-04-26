TURBOTVILLE — The Turbotville High School annual alumni banquet will not be held this year due to advancing age of past graduates. The reunion has been held annually in the Turbotville Community Hall.
The Turbotville High School's first graduating class was in 1895, with seven members graduating. The final class, with 41 members, graduated in 1958.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.