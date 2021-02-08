MILTON — Construction projects in both the Milton and Warrior Run school districts are expected to progress rapidly in the coming months.
The Milton Area School District school board recently awarded multiple contracts for a $14.1 million project to renovate the high school athletic stadium, and build an 18,495-square-foot wellness addition onto the rear of the high school.
A turf playing field and eight-lane track will be among the highlights of the stadium.
Athletic Director Rod Harris said late last week that a groundbreaking date for the project has not yet been set. However, the work is expected to rapidly progress.
Previously, Harris said the new stadium is scheduled to be ready for use by August.
“The athletic (building) addition, they will try to get the shell up first, that way once the shell is up they can get going with the turf (field) and all-weather track,” Harris said. “Once that is complete, and we meet that deadline, they will move inside that shell they put up.”
While the stadium is scheduled to be complete in August, Harris said the interior of the wellness facility is expected to be complete by December. That facility will house a fitness center, athletic training rooms and high school wrestling room.
Sealed bids for the Warrior Run School District’s estimated $41.9 million project to construct a three-story elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex are being accepted until 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15.
According to a posting on the district website, bids for the following work are being sought: General construction, HVAC construction, electrical, and plumbing and fire protection.
The Warrior Run board is expected to award contracts for the construction of the proposed 99,000-square-foot building project at its Monday, Feb. 22, meeting.
Both the Milton and Warrior Run school districts will be holding board committee sessions at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Both sessions will be held virtually, via Zoom.
In other school district news, Milton currently lists one student as being presumed to have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, a Baugher Elementary School student is presumed to have tested positive. In addition, the following number of students are currently quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus: White Deer Elementary School, four; middle school, five; and high school, nine.
The Warrior Run School District’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates no students or staff have tested positive for the virus over the last 14 days. There are also no listed quarantines.
