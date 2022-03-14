BEAVERTOWN — Beavertown God’s Missionary Church recently announced a schedule of revival services.
The Rev. Kenny Stetler with music by the Tim Cole family will be hosting services at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 through Saturday, March 26. Services will also be held at 10 a.m. and 6:30 pm. on Sunday, March 27. All services will be streamed online at www.beavertownchurch.com as well as via Facebook and YouTube.
For more information call 570-658-2422.
