TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run Middle School recently announced recipients of the Student of the Month Award for the month of September.
Recipients were chosen by a vote of the middle school faculty and given to the member of each class on the basis of courteousness, eagerness to learn and participate in class, a C average or better, being a good school citizen, well rounded individual and showing leadership potential.
Recipients for the month of September:
• Grade 4, Clara Stoudt, daughter of Amanda and Joseph Stoudt
• Grade 5, Bryson Weigel, son of Lori Noble and Rich Weigel
• Grade 6, Jacey Felix, daughter of Jessica and Jeremy Felix
• Grade 7, Andreanna Bohart, daughter of Jodi and Edward Bohart, Jr.
• Grade 8, Rachel Thomas, daughter of Tricia and Doug Thomas
