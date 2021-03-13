TURBOTVILLE — With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting many facets of education, Nicole Turi had concerns at the start of the 2020-2021 school year that the Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) program may not take place.
Turi, a guidance counselor in the Warrior Run School District, started serving as the district's YIP advisor this year, after assisting for the past two years.
The program is operated by the Community Giving Foundation. In addition to Warrior Run, students in the Benton, Berwick, Central Columbia, Columbia-Montour Area Vo-Tech, Danville, Midd-West, Millville, Northwest, Selinsgrove and Shikellamy school districts participate.
Approximately 130 students are involved from across the school districts.
Christine Olando, Senior Program officer with the foundation, oversees the program.
In previous years, she said groups of students participating in the program would meet in person three times per year to learn about nonprofit organizations, and serving the community.
The students also accept applications for and provide grants to nonprofits serving in the communities where their schools are located.
As it's not been possible to fundraise to support those efforts this year, Turi was unsure whether Warrior Run would be able to participate in the YIP program.
"The Warrior Run Education Foundation funds our chapter of YIP," Turi said.
While the education foundation has annually supported the program, Turi was particularly impressed this year that it made the funds available for Warrior Run to continue having students involved with YIP.
"If it wasn't for (the education foundation), we wouldn't have our chapter of YIP," Turi said. "They are invested in what our students are doing... After every meeting, I keep them informed about what we're doing.
"I'm so grateful for their support, not just the financial support, but all around."
This year, nine Warrior Run students are participating in the program. To be involved, students must write a paragraph explaining why they wish to take part in YIP.
"I know they are really grateful that YIP is running this year," Turi said. "I know all students, and including my YIP students, are under a lot of stress this year. Things have changed in a lot of ways.
"I see them working really hard to do a good job with YIP," she continued. "I'm really proud of the work the students have done, and I think they are proud of the work they've done."
This year, Turi said YIP meetings have thus far been held virtually in October and February.
"We transitioned to a virtual setup in the spring of 2020, which was the previous school year," Orlando explained. "For this school year, we've been virtual the entire year."
She said that's presented many challenges, particularly with keeping the students engaged and in allowing them to network with students from other districts.
"One of the things that we've done, we actually provided a package of supplies to each of the schools ahead of the virtual meeting," Orlando said. "Those packages contained supplies and handouts to help them with following along through the virtual meeting."
Throughout the virtual meetings, Orlando said cues were given to the students instructing them when to open various components of the package.
"We kept it suspenseful," she said. "That was one way to really help make the students excited, pay attention and be engaged."
The Warrior Run students have appreciated and enjoyed the format.
"I know that the students feedback has been that they felt really involved and engaged based on the way (Orlando) set it up," Turi said. "It doesn't feel like we are in separate spaces (from other students). It builds anticipation."
Orlando said a wide range of material is contained in the packages the students receive.
"Some of the materials were fun, for learning activities," she said. "Others were more serious, when we were reviewing last year's grant reports. They receive a copy of those reports to review."
The length of the meetings have been adjusted from previous years. In-person meetings would last an entire school day. Virtual meetings are conducted over a two- to three-hour period.
"We also structured (the meetings) so students could log in from home or together in school, if they were in person in a group format," Orlando explained. "We actually had some guest speakers and presenters to feature some of the nonprofits."
During the meetings, students have also created yard signs and posters thanking front-line pandemic workers.
"As (the students) go forward into the future, it's important for them to recognize the various ways they can give back, not just monetarily, but volunteering," Orlando said.
The YIP program recently announced that applications for grants are now being accepted from nonprofits operating within school districts which have YIP programs.
Up to $5,000 in funding is available through each school for youth-related projects.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. March 25 and can be completed at csgiving.org.
"The students will meet, however works best for their school, to review (the applications) and recommend the grants," Orlando said. "We do not have a plan for a year-end (grant) award ceremony... We are expecting that to be (virtual)."
Turi is impressed that through the YIP program, students craft the grant application and determine the award winners.
"I had worked in nonprofit before," she explained. "I have worked in education for a long time. I've seen a lot of organizations where students are involved in volunteer work.
"I have not seen an organization where students are given this leadership level," Turi continued. "(Students) can participate in grant writing, giving out money. They are the leaders."
Last year, she said some grants may have been awarded that were not able to be used due to the pandemic.
This year, Turi said students added questions on their application to address that concern.
"(The students) are doing all the work," she said. "They get some guidance, but they do it... I was really impressed with how they addressed the impact of the pandemic and how that works with philanthropy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.