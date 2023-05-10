LEWISBURG — Communities across the region were alive with volunteers celebration of Earth Week and the third Annual Susquehanna Greenway Cleanup Week, held April 12-29.
Nineteen partnering communities and organizations from across the commonwealth organized 26 events that attracted more than 900 volunteers and collectively removed more than 29,000 of pounds of litter from area parks, trails, and communities along the Susquehanna River.
Events organized and led by local groups and organizations were held in the communities of Athens, Sayre, Tunkhannock, Bloomsburg, Danville, Jersey Shore, Newberry, Williamsport, Loyalsock Township, Lewisburg, Milton, Montgomery, Watsontown, Harrisburg, Selinsgrove, Sunbury, Pequea, York and Columbia.
“The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership created the Susquehanna Greenway Cleanup Week as a means of gathering communities and volunteers together to positively give back to the Susquehanna River and Susquehanna Greenway,” explained SGP Executive Director Corey Ellison. “In just two years, we have seen the number of cleanups triple and spread across the state. We are thrilled with the response of this year’s event and thank the partners, River Town Teams, and the many volunteers for their hard work.”
The SGP supported cleanup efforts and events in a variety of ways, depending on the experience and needs of the event host. Assistance includes convening the interested parties, providing promotional assistance, sharing resources for event planning and organization, answering questions and offering support for litter disposal, soliciting volunteers, identifying locations and coordinating with site owners, hosting groups, and securing no-cost cleanup materials such as bags, gloves, and safety vests. These supplies were acquired through the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful initiative, which offers registered events free materials via a collaborative partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, PennDOT, and Keep America Beautiful Program.
• Athens and Sayre: 16 volunteers led by Futurescapes cleaned up 100 pounds of trash along the Diahoga Trail between Athens and Sayre.
• Bloomsburg: 13 volunteers cleared 180 pounds of trash from along Fort McClure Boulevard during a cleanup facilitated by the Town of Bloomsburg.
• Danville: Coordinated by the Montour Area Recreation Commission, 68 volunteers gathered 1,400 pounds of litter from Hess Recreation Area, Hopewell Park / Danville Borough Farm Trail System, Riverside Borough River Access, Montgomery Park River Access, North Branch Canal Trail Trailhead / River Access, North Branch Canal Trail, Montour Preserve, and Washingtonville Borough.
• Williamsport: 30 volunteers from Lycoming College, West Branch Valley Association of REALTORS, Kohls, and other volunteers from the Williamsport Area (led by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership), collectively gathered 295 pounds of trash from along the Susquehanna River Walk.
• Loyalsock Township: 4 volunteers from Verilife cleared 130 pounds of litter from the Loyalsock Bikeway in Loyalsock Township.
• Lewisburg: 15 volunteers with Lewisburg Neighborhoods cleaned up 447 pounds of trash from the Bull Run Neighborhood and 6 volunteers with the Buffalo Creek Watershed Association cleared 470 pounds of additional trash (including 19 tires) from Campbell Mill Road along the Creek.
• Milton: 8 volunteers from the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership staff and board of directors cleared 204 pounds of trash from Milton State Park.
• Montgomery: 9 volunteers from Montgomery Borough cleaned up 800 pounds of litter from Montgomery Park.
• Watsontown: 6 volunteers from RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors cleared 130 pounds of trash from Watsontown park.
• Selinsgrove: 12 volunteers from Susquehanna University, led by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, collected 130 pounds of trash from along Penns Creek and the creekside parks of Selinsgrove.
• Sunbury: 175 volunteers led by the Susquehanna River Cleanup Project cleared two dumpsters full of litter, totaling 8,500 pounds.
