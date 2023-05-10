LEWISBURG — Communities across the region were alive with volunteers celebration of Earth Week and the third Annual Susquehanna Greenway Cleanup Week, held April 12-29.

Nineteen partnering communities and organizations from across the commonwealth organized 26 events that attracted more than 900 volunteers and collectively removed more than 29,000 of pounds of litter from area parks, trails, and communities along the Susquehanna River.

