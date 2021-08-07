This week we drive the 2021 Land Rover Discovery R-Dynamic S, an all-new expression of sport/luxury in a beautiful motif from the United Kingdom manufacturer.
Built in Nitra, Slovakia, on an all-new unibody platform, our 2021 Discovery is styled in a beautiful, rounded motif that is a far cry from the muscular, high center of gravity designs of its predecessors. However, Discovery 2021 is still a maximum off-road 4x4 thanks to an 11.5-inch ground clearance and all the necessary heavy duty 4x4 necessities.
Discovery pricing starts at $53,900 for the entry level base model. On the other side of the coin sits the R-Dynamic that starts at $56,400. Both feature a turbo four-cylinder, while our tester, the R-Dynamic S, came with the turbo six-cylinder and a $61,900 base which means the six-cylinder engine will add $5,500 to the price. A top-level R-Dynamic HSE trim receives the inline-turbo six as standard and with more amenities pushes the base price to $68,900. The Land Rover Discovery models offer seven-passenger seating as standard fare and a good deal of room for all passengers.
All Discovery trims arrive with impressive air adjustable suspension and standard 4x4 underpinnings. The Discovery, similar in some ways to the Defender 110 we recently tested, underscores Land Rover’s off-road heritage in fine fashion and backs it up by offering a two-speed transfer case and a locking rear differential for maximum 4x4 outings. There’s even a Wade mode that’s set up to enhance Discovery’s “in water” capabilities, but remember we’re talking off-road streams here, not deep rivers.
A new grille design coordinates nicely with enhanced wheel opening cues making the Discovery a visual pleasure. Our R-Dynamic model, a new trim for 2021, features gloss black exterior accents, unique bumpers, specific wheels, fog lamps, aluminum interior trim and new rear taillight designs.
Inside, you’ll be happy to find several new features and very little plastic use. A new Pivi Pro infotainment system connects to an 11.4-inch display that preps driver and passenger for outstanding sounds. There’s also a new 12.3-inch digital gauge display with color head-up display. Onboard Wi-Fi hotspot is powered by a 4G LTE data connection with real-time traffic-and-weather updates. Pivi Pro is also being utilized in corporate partner Jaguar products. Nine USB ports, another notable, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability is also standard. Add a wireless phone charging pad, nice metal tread plates with R-Dynamic branding and everyone inside should be pleased in anticipation of a nice, long drive.
Land Rover offers a full suite of driver assistance and safety items that are also all standard fare. Included are Perimetric Alarm Front Airbags, Passenger Seat Occupant Detector, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rear Safety System for Child Seats, Electronic Traction Control, Dynamic Stability Control, Roll Stability Control, Emergency Braking, Anti-Lock Braking System, Emergency Brake Assist, Cruise Control w/ Speed Limiter, 3D Surround Camera, 360-degree Parking Aid, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Condition Monitor, Rear Traffic Monitor, Clear Exit Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter. Yes, it’s all standard and a tip of the hat to Land Rover for this no extra cost safety suite.
The aforementioned turbocharged engines include a new 296-horse four-cylinder or the 355-horse six-cylinder, both capable performers. If you choose the entry four-door Base or Dynamic trims, a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder is standard and generates 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. However, under the hood of the our R-Dynamic S sits the inline turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that puts out 335-horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque. Zero to 60 arrives in 6.2 seconds, and if you need to tow there’s an 8,200 lb. capacity that is most noteworthy. All Discovery models arrive with an eight-speed automatic transmission that shifted seamlessly during our test drive run.
Options on our Discovery included a $600 Cold Climate Pack adds Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, and Heated Washer Jets; 21-inch five split-spoke wheels adds $2,000 more; Gloss Dark Grey 18-way Heated Electric Memory Front Seats w/Captains Armrest costs $1,850; Meridian Surround Sound System adds another $1,250; Head-up Display is $970; Four-zone Climate Control adds $800; Portofino Blue paint is $710; Tow Hitch Receiver is $675; Premium LED Headlights with Signature Daytime Running Lamps adds $400; Electric Third Row Seats is $300 Auto High Beam Assist is $250. With $1,350 added for delivery, the final retail came in at $73,055. Many of these expensive options are not necessary in my opinion.
Important numbers include a wheelbase of 115.1-inches, 5,160-lb. curb weight, 8,200 lb. tow capacity, from 9.1 to 76.9 cubic feet of cargo space, 42.1-ft. turn circle, 8.1- to 11.1 inch ground clearance, 23.8-gallon fuel cell, and 18 city and 24 highway fuel mileage and an impressive 35.4-inch wade (in water) clearance.
Land Rover is still one of the top 4x4 luxury vehicles available with that special United Kingdom touch of opulence. The company is improving on its previous electrical and software concerns with enhanced and better components. As for its mechanicals, Land Rovers have always been impressive, sturdy performers. Check with your dealer for current incentives and increased trade-in offers.
As for the ride, it’s a comfortable daily driver luxury SUV that can turn into a terrific off-road 4x4 companion for those weekend outings with the flip of a few switches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.