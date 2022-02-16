LEWISBURG — Displeased residents who live near Lewisburg’s Derrstown Village development spread the word Tuesday night of an upcoming conditional use hearing.
Ellen Herman and Elena Machado offered printed fliers encouraging public attendance at the hearing, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28 in the William Cameron Engine Company Training Center at 239 N. Fifth St.
The hearing before council members was scheduled to hear a request by developer Walnut Builders LLC for use of the zoned property for a project outside of regular use. However, it was noted the original time and location was changed.
Critics believe the Derrstown Village project, at the site of former greenhouses along St. Anthony Street, was given a go-ahead in violation of certain borough ordinances. They also fear additional traffic volume problems and impervious surface at the site could exacerbate flooding and runoff.
Machado and Herman added observations about pedestrian traffic during Derrstown Village construction. Among them, pedestrian safety in an area where sidewalk is only on one side of the street and is currently blocked due to construction. Turns from Hazel Tree Alley onto St. Anthony Street were also considered difficult.
Barriers creating a space for pedestrians were suggested but discounted because they could permit pedestrians to walk further into the roadway. It was suggested that a policy be established for when contractors close sidewalks.
William Lowthert, Lewisburg Borough manager, said the current sidewalk blockage would likely end in early March. There could be relatively brief closures as construction continues.
But he added an issue worthy of committee-level discussion would be whether contractors would be required to make accommodations regardless of where in the borough they are working.
“The issue I think could potentially come up would be that if we are going to make the St. Anthony Street developer do it, we better hit everybody else,” Lowthert added. “There really is no reason just to have one have it.”
Lowthert said if pedestrian access due to closed sidewalks is an issue, St. Louis Street near the Hufnagle Park/Limestone Run project ought to be closed.
Machado claimed that construction crews avoided clearing recent snow and ice by putting up construction zone tape. Traffic calming along St. Anthony Street was also among needs cited to improve safety.
Meantime, a pedestrian detour was suggested for the area around the construction. The Administrative/Public Finance/Safety Committee would also take another look at the matter.
Herman volunteered service on the Lewisburg Planning Commission and was advised to send qualifications to the borough manager. A recommendation would be make by the commission and sent to the full council for approval.
