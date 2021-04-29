SHAMOKIN — Nine dogs and three cats were removed Wednesday, April 28, from a recreational vehicle in Shamokin, due to concerns for the animal's welfare, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.
According to a release issued by the PSPCA, the organization received a tip from a Shamokin Police officer regarding animals living in an unoccupied recreational vehicle parked behind an apartment building. Upon investigation, several animals could be seen through the RV’s windows and, upon entry, officers were overcome with a foul odor, requiring respirators.
The PSPCA said the dogs were housed in various wire crates, with one dog running loose. Feces and urine were present throughout the RV and in the crates in which the dogs were living. The litter box was overflowing, with a significant accumulation of waste also on the floor. All animals were removed from the RV over concerns for the unsanitary conditions.
Additionally, one cat which had been moved from the RV to inside of the apartment building was rescued. The cat was observed to be blind, underweight, and with an injury to its tail. The cat also had litter build-up stuck in between its paws.
Three dogs and the cats were transported to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Lancaster Center, while six dogs were transported to the PSPCA’s Danville Center. All will be examined and cared for by the organization’s medical teams. All animals have been signed over, and after medical care will be in search of new homes.
The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.
Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, should contact the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.
