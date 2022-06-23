LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council agreed at their most recent meeting to release a long talked-of emergency siren project for bid.
The project, seen as useful during imminent weather emergencies and other conditions, will be funded by Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).
The project recently received clearance to go ahead under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) after it was deemed that potential interference with bald eagles was mitigated.
Other council action included approval of a $9,200 bid by HRG Engineering for a conceptual design plan for river access at Lewisburg Landing.
Ward 2 Representative Jordie Comas was assured by Steve Beattie, Lewisburg Borough special projects and grants manager, that it will not disturb remnants of a one-time gas works near the site.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods was given approval to close St. Anthony Street, from North Water Street to the bridge, for the 2022 Fall River Road Holiday. Permission was also granted to submit necessary information to PennDOT.
A $17,854.95 payment to Masters Excavating was also approved for a drainage remediation project on Brown Alley. It included a change order for a specialized inlet. Costs were covered by the borough’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Fund.
