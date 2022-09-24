BLOOMSBURG — The sights, sounds and aroma of the Bloomsburg Fair have returned. The 167th edition of the fair kicked off Friday and continues through Oct. 1.
"On behalf of the Bloomsburg Fair Association, I would like to welcome you to the 167th Bloomsburg Fair," Fair President Randy Karschner siad. "The 2022 Fair will again be an exciting event with something for everyone."
Guests can enjoy free shows throughout the fairgrounds, rides, exhibits, delicious food, and so much more for the entire family.
Karschner has been in charge of the fair for the past three years.
"It takes a community to put this years fair together," he said. "It's not only the 13 fair directors but everyone from the vendors to security, to the exhibitor's, it all comes together for this one week.
"When the fair is over, on Oct. 1, we'll start planning for the next year," Karschner said. "However, two weeks before the start of the event is when things start to build and the excitement hits the air."
Given current economic conditions, he said individuals may be hesitant to pay the full fair admission price.
"If you pay full price there's more here to see and do than what you could see and do anywhere else," he countered. "This is a food fair."
With more than 900 food vendors there's something for everyone.
Karschner admits that he "grazes" at the fair, eating "a little of this and a little of that."
As far as entertainment goes, Karschner said the big event this year is having national hip-hop recording artist Nelly on the grandstand stage tonight.
There's also a jam-packed schedule on the free entertainment stage.
"We can always count on some rain and the cooler weather at the Bloomsburg Fair," Karschner said, adding that he doesn't mind a little rain as it keeps the dust down at the annual event.
He most enjoys meeting up with people at the fair whom he hasn't seen in a while.
"It's like a family reunion," Karschner said.
A local favorite at the fair is Gunzey's Hot Sausage.
Gunzey's has been in business since 1963. Mark Strous, part-owner of Gunzey's, said the Bloomsburg Fair is one of the bigger events the business participates in.
Strous said it takes a couple days for his crews to set up before they start sizzling the sausages. He spends long days — often from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. — at the stand.
Strous looks forward to seeing the customers who come to the sausage stand, some who come year after year.
He expects to go through 400 to 500 hundred pounds of sausage, plus 800 to 1,000 pounds of fresh-cut potatoes for fries.
Strous said it "depends on the economy and the weather," as to how well Gunzey's profits from the event. If the weather is nice, the stand will do well.
Abbey Thomas, director of the fair's free stage events, said she and her crews have spent the last week in preparation for the free concerts and entertainment.
The work starts with power washing the stage. A stove, refrigerator, tables, chairs and other items are brought in for the groups to use and make themselves comfortable.
According to Thomas, the free stage was started in 1973 by her grandfather Jack Eble, a music lover. He started with a wooden open stage, which has now grown to a full covered stage with open-air seating area.
Thomas' mother Naoma Thomas, and Thomas' niece Lydia Quinones, help with all the preparation going into the week-long fair.
Thomas said she inherited the free stage director's job after her brother could no longer do it because of his job commitments. She was 16 at the time and then fair president Fred Trump was a little skeptical about a teenager taking over such a huge responsibility.
But everything went well for Thomas and she's been doing the job ever since.
Thomas said she tries to schedule music that everyone will enjoy.
Senior citizens — and even teenagers — often dance to music from the '50s and '60s as its performed from the stage.
"It's universal, it transcends generations, everyone loves it," Thomas said.
Bands love coming to the free stage as they are treated like family, Thomas said. It helps that the stage crew have a special pulley system that switches out sets easily. One band can be setting up while the other is performing.
Thomas said her mother still helps with scheduling the high school, bands which come to play at the free stage. Her niece and mother also prepare a daily meal for stage crew and performers backstage.
"I want people to come here and have an experience like no other," Thomas said. "Everyone from stage crew to sound and lighting technicians, and performers are family. It really is like a homecoming."
The fair features more that 20,000 entries in arts and crafts. A man-shaped plant "playing" a piano is feature in the horticulture building BMX freestyle riders performing tricks up to 75 feet in the air at Millennium Park.
Fairgoers can also learn more about what to do when they encounter a downed power line as PPL Electric Utilities demonstrates a Live Line Electrical Safety Exhibit multiple times throughout each day of the fair.
The exhibit features a scaled-down 7,200-volt electrical distribution system developed and built by PPL Electric.
For more information on the fair, visit bloomsburgfair.com.
