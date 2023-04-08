Don Weaver

Don Weaver

 MATT JONES THE WEEKENDER

WATSONTOWN — Music had always been a part of Don Weaver’s life. His mother played the piano when he was a child. The women’s chorus of Union County came by his house once a week to rehearse. He even started playing the trombone before he was 12.

“The Presbyterian minister’s wife was a trumpet player and she invited me to bring the horn and come up and play along with her, so I did,” Weaver said, recalling his Easter Sunday morning performance in the Allenwood Cemetery. “That was my first time playing in public.”

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.