WATSONTOWN — Music had always been a part of Don Weaver’s life. His mother played the piano when he was a child. The women’s chorus of Union County came by his house once a week to rehearse. He even started playing the trombone before he was 12.
“The Presbyterian minister’s wife was a trumpet player and she invited me to bring the horn and come up and play along with her, so I did,” Weaver said, recalling his Easter Sunday morning performance in the Allenwood Cemetery. “That was my first time playing in public.”
When Weaver was drafted into the military, it seemed possible that he might have to set music aside, at least for a little while.
“I was drafted on the 26th of October, 1953. That was my 20th birthday. The doctor looked over my papers and said, ‘What a hell of a birthday present,’” said Weaver.
After getting his physical at Fort Meade in Maryland, Weaver ended up at Fort Pickett in Virginia, where an opportunity presented itself in the form of a band audition.
“I said, ‘Look, I’ve been down here for something like three weeks and I haven’t had a horn in my hands since I came into the service,'" Weaver recalled. "So I said, ‘Don’t expect a whole lot.' He gave me a horn and the slide wouldn’t even move. I said, ‘What do you expect me to play with this?’”
Even so, Weaver managed to impress him.
“When they started calling out orders about where we were going at the end of basic, they called my name, and a kid from Shamokin said I was going to Fort Knox band school,” Weaver said. “The Army had a band school out there. We had band practice every day. We had music classes. We had theory and everything.”
During his time as a trombonist with the 173rd Army Band, Weaver traveled to perform all throughout the Northeast.
“We played for the Arlene Francis Soldier Parade in New York,” Weaver said.
Formerly known as Talent Patrol, Soldier Parade was a variety show that featured Army bands and celebrity guests. It was also in New York that Weaver had a chance to march in a parade with Audie Murphy, the star of the 1955 movie “To Hell and Back.”
“He shook all of our hands and thanked us personally,” said Weaver.
When he wasn’t playing in the band, he and his fellow soldiers liked to head into New York City to catch live shows.
“We went into New York City and got a hotel room and we went to a club where Gene Krupa and Slim Gaillard were playing," Weaver recalled. "Being from the music school, it was really interesting because we were seeing this group of people that could really play."
In 1955, in what would be his last show in the service, Weaver and the 173rd band were invited to play for the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.
After leaving the military, he got a job at Chef Boyardee in 1956 and worked there for 40 years until his retirement in 1996. Throughout all that time, Weaver still found plenty of opportunities to play music throughout the Susquehanna River Valley.
“I played for the Milton Elks Repasz Band and filled in on special occasions with the Sunbury City Band,” Weaver said. “We also formed a centennial band in Watsontown. We practiced upstairs at the firehall.”
Weaver doesn’t play the trombone like he used to, but he still has a collection of them in his house in Watsontown. Now, he’s happy to sit back and enjoy the music.
He and his wife, who will celebrate 70 years of marriage in the next couple months, have plans to attend the United States Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, in the Milton Area High School auditorium.
“I’ll be able to just relax and listen to them.”
The concert is being presented by The Standard-Journal, in partnership with the Central Susquehanna Valley Veterans Council. Free tickets are available by stopping by The Standard-Journal office, located at 21 N. Arch St., Milton, between 8 a.m. and noon weekdays.
For more information on obtaining free tickets for the concert, call the newspaper 570-742-9671.
