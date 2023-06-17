LEWISBURG — Downtown Lewisburg is ready once again for one of the biggest patriotic displays in Union County.
Festivities surrounding the annual Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade kick off at 5 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Wolfe Field.
"Vendors will start serving food at around 5 p.m.," said Terry Burke, parade committee president. "There will be Pizza Phi pizza, Don Gallo cheesesteaks, walking tacos, and sno-cones from the Lewisburg Rotary. Hot dogs will also be provided by the Lewisburg Kiwanis. Bull Run Taphouse will be offering smoked smoked brisket, and PA Dairyman's Association will whip up tasty milkshakes."
Train Wreck Survivors will be the featured entertainment, prior to a fireworks display which will occur at 9:30 p.m.
"Wolfe Field is the ideal viewing spot," Burke said. "But everyone kind of has their own tradition with where they watch them. And that's cool."
Bixler Pyrotechnics will be setting off the show again.
"They use the same fire systems that Disney uses," Burke said. "They are very passionate and excited about what they do, and it shows big time."
In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
The 28th edition of the parade — featuring more than 160 entries — is scheduled to step off at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24.
The parade will move from Eighth to Market Street, before turning down Third Street and onto University Avenue, where it will end at the President’s Grove on the Bucknell University campus.
"The parade is our chance to honor our veterans, " said Burke. "Around 100 veterans participate in the parade each year. We have four World War II veterans in the parade lineup. It is special for them to see how much Union County and our surrounding communities appreciate them.
"It's important for our communities to come together on parade day and realize we are all in this together no matter your political affiliation," he added.
This year's parade marshals are Judy Silverstein Gray and Taylor Baldwin Kiland. The daughter of Lewisburg native Nada Gray, Silverstein Gray co-authored "Unwavering: The Wives Who Fought to Ensure No Man is Left Behind" with with Baldwin Kiland.
The book commemorates the 50-year anniversary of the beginning of the release of Vietnam prisoners of war and those who were missing in action.
The grand marshals will be speaking about their book during a program to be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Buffalo Lutheran Village Commons, 6 Tressler Blvd., Lewisburg.
A patriotic float competition is held each year with the winner receiving $250 and the Sgt. Thomas Reimensnyder Patriot Award.
"We have nine marching bands, including the Fralinger String Band, the Hanover Lancers, the Keystone Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps, and the American Originals Fife and Drum Corps and more," Burke noted.
The parade will conclude with a special rededication ceremony is held as well.
There, a monument placed to honor those who gave their lives in service to the U.S. will be rededicated.
"We will hear briefly from our parade marshals and we will honor the recently passed Betty Cook," said Burke, noting that Cook was a parade founder.
The bands will then perform, and food will be available
Burke said that the parade is community funded and sponsored, and encourages community members to help with the cost of the annual event.
"As we count down to our events, we are still a few thousand dollars short of our fundraising goal," he said. "This is, for the most part, a privately funded parade and we need the community's help to keep it running. Everything helps."
To donate, send a check to the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade Committee, P.O. Box 544, Lewisburg, PA 17837, or by credit card at https://givebutter.com/ucveterans4thofjuly23.
