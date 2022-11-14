NORTHUMBERLAND — On Saturday, Nov. 19, railcar owners from the all over the Northeastern United States will be riding on the North Shore Railroad from Northumberland to Berwick and return to collect new, unopened toys and cash donations for the annual Toys for Tots campaign.
This will be the 19th year that the North Shore Railroad has hosted North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA) for the drive. The North Shore Railroad employees have also been collecting toys, and the railroad has made monetary donations to Toys for Tots.
The group of riders will be leaving Northumberland at 8:30 a.m., and arriving at: Danville Middle School between 9 and 9:15 a.m., Rupert between 10 and 10:15 a.m., Bloomsburg between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m., and Berwick between 12:30 and 12:45 p.m. The times are approximate and based on weather conditions.
Jeb Stotter, president and CEO of North Shore Railroad Company said “the railroad is happy to host NARCOA for this ride and help the Marine Corps League with such a worthy cause. Having NARCOA railcar owners come to the area is a positive for the local economy.”
On Sunday, Nov. 20, NARCOA riders will be riding the Union County Industrial Railroad from New Columbia to Allenwood, south to West Milton, and then to Lewisburg. At approximately 10:30 a.m., they will arrive at Dunkin Donuts in Lewisburg and then at 11:15 a.m. at Roller Mills Antique Mall in Lewisburg. The public is welcome to meet them at either location to drop off Toys for Tots donations. After Lewisburg, the group will head south to Winfield. The railcars will stop anywhere they see someone with toys. They ask that you wave them down if they don’t see you.
NARCOA is a national organization that restores railcars and charters railroads around the country for excursions. The railcars, or speeders, were used by the railroads for track inspection and maintenance. Most railroads now use trucks equipped with rail wheels, and many of the railcars were sold off to individuals.
The public is welcome to meet the NARCOA railcars along the North Shore and Union County Industrial railroad tracks with donations. In 2021, the group collected more than 1,155 toys which met a desperate need. They also raised more than $3,700 in cash.
If you are unable to meet the speeders along the tracks, please drop off donations at any Toys for Tots drop box.
