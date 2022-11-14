NORTHUMBERLAND — On Saturday, Nov. 19, railcar owners from the all over the Northeastern United States will be riding on the North Shore Railroad from Northumberland to Berwick and return to collect new, unopened toys and cash donations for the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

This will be the 19th year that the North Shore Railroad has hosted North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA) for the drive. The North Shore Railroad employees have also been collecting toys, and the railroad has made monetary donations to Toys for Tots.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.