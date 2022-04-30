DANVILLE — The Ronald McDonald House of Danville will be hosting the 31st Annual Andrew Schmid Golf Tournament Thursday, June 9, at the Frosty Valley Resort, 1301 Bloom Road, Danville.
The format is a four-person scramble with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by breakfast and a shotgun start at 10 a.m., with contests throughout the course and a meal in the Frosty Valley Barn.
Proceeds from the tournament support the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, which provides a home-away-from-home for families with ill children being treated at area medical facilities.
To learn more about registering a team or sponsorship opportunities, visit rmhdanville.org.
