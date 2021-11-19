WILLIAMSPORT - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Firday that David Brian Olson, 42, originally from Saint Paul, Minn., was recently sentenced to 51 months imprisonment by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, on May 20, 2020, while Olson was an inmate at the United States Penitentiary, Allenwood, he attacked a fellow inmate by hitting the inmate on the head with a metal object tied inside a sock. The victim needed three staples to close the laceration on his head.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew O. Inman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.
