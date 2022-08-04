MIFFLINBURG — The Union County World War II Honor Roll, a monument built nearly 20 years ago to remember county residents who served in that global conflict, needs a little help.
Doug Walter, now of Lewisburg and a long-time supporter of veterans, said lighting for the monument in Mifflinburg Community Park is not what it once was.
The monument was built with in-ground spotlights about 18 inches from the base of the monument.
“For 20 years the spotlights have been in all kinds of weather,” Walter said. “Our electrician is coming up with a game plan. We’re still not sure what we are going to do for sure.”
Replacing the in-ground lights will require digging up concrete, Walter said, and is cost prohibitive.
“We are more than likely going to be looking at putting the lights back someplace and shining on it,” Walter said. “It would be the more common sense and easier route to go. But we are going to have to do something with filling up the holes where the spotlights are.”
The in-ground lights, visibly deteriorated in some cases, will likely be filled up with concrete.
“It’s the first major expense we’ve had since the monument was built,” he added. “I’ve also contacted a monument restoration group. I am going to be taking pictures here tonight of what all needs to be touched up.”
Walter said some of the lettering has aged and there is a spot that has truly weathered on a seal added to commemorate the Korean War.
Many American communities put up similar honor rolls in the period after World War II. Some were mothballed or taken down after showing their age.
Honor rolls including Union County’s were often made of plywood and did not withstand blistering heat, heavy rain or winter weather. The original version was in a grassy space between what was once the Federal Building in Lewisburg and what is now the First National Bank.
Walter credited Drew Machamer for coming up with the idea to revive the Union County Honor Roll. He said Machamer approached the late Al Hess with the vision of a monument to America’s fighting forces.
Hess, Walter’s father-in-law, acknowledged there would be a price tag for the proposal and that it likely would involve going into debt.
“They were fortunate to find a couple of really big donors,” Walter said. “They still did have a mortgage or loan they had to take out.”
Walter added that it was recently discovered that Hess and Machamer put their respective homes up as collateral for the loan. After that, the biggest challenge was to verify the names on the monument.
“They went first to the (Veteran’s Administration), then churches and schools,” Walter said. “Family members came forward with documentation.”
In the time since it was first unveiled, the monument’s salute to military service notes the Vietnam era, attack on the USS Cole, Sept. 11, 2001, the International War on Terror and other modern campaigns.
“That was all really my father-in-law’s doing,” Walter added. “He felt it was important to add those extra seals.”
An estimate of total projected costs for the rehab work will be forthcoming.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
