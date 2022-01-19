BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania's Conversations for the Common Good series will hold three events in January and February.
"Reaction to 9/11: Dialing Back Civil Rights, Violation of Human Rights" will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26. The program will be held online at www.wvia.org/tv/reaction-to-911-dialing-back-civil-rights-violation-of-human-rights, and will feature Mohamedou Ould Slahi, a 14-year Guantanamo prisoner.
Also featured will be Andy Worthington, an activist and author, and Elizabeth Miller, an activist, author, and NGO observer at Guantanamo hearings.
Through a partnership with the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, "The Mountaintop" by Katori Hall, a drama sketching the last night in the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., runs through Feb. 6 at the Alvina Krause Theatre.
The series related to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, produced in partnership with WVIA, will conclude with a webcast to be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The discussion, titled "Recovery from 9/11, Twenty Years After: In Need of Restorative Justice," will be available at www.wvia.org/tv/reaction-to-911-dialing-back-civil-rights-violation-of-human-rights.
