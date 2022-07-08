MOUNT CARMEL — A contractor working for Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. will begin a water main replacement project on Route 2023 (Merriam Highway/South Hickory Street) in Mount Carmel Borough and Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, on Monday, July 11.
Crews will be working on the roadway between Reliance Road and Route 61, between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
In the event of inclement weather, work may also be performed on Fridays. The project is expected to be completed in August.
