LEWISBURG — Data released Monday by the state Department of Health (DOH) indicated nearly all counties in the commonwealth, including Union County, were seeing a substantial rate of coronavirus transmission.
Union County, with a population of about 45,000, had a transmission rate of 949 cases per 100,000 population according to the most recent state figures. The actual number of confirmed cases increased by 162 over the previous reporting period.
Long-term care facilities also updated their information Monday including Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village and RiverWoods in the Lewisburg area as well as Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) figures were updated Monday afternoon.
Diakon Senior Living Services reported three active cases among Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village skilled nursing facility residents. Four staff cases, two each in the skilled nursing facility and personal care sectors, were also reported.
The Diakon website noted the staff members were self-quarantined. In-person family visitation remains suspended for all levels of care.
Albright Care Services, an Asbury Communities affiliate, reported two active resident COVID-19 cases at the RiverWoods skilled nursing facility. Two active cases were also reported among skilled nursing facility staff.
However, 37 residents reported potential exposure, symptoms or had a COVID-19 test pending. They included 33 in the skilled nursing facility and four in residential living. Associates or staff with potential exposure, symptoms or a test included 11 from the skilled nursing facility and two from personal care. No resident or associate deaths were reported.
RiverWoods personal care and nursing facilities remain closed to in-person visits. Independent living residents may have up to two screened guests at a time for a maximum of two hours. Out-of-state guests will need to have proof of a negative COVID-19 completed in the previous 72 hours.
Guardian Healthcare reported four cases in the previous week among residents and staff at Rolling Hills. They have had “one or more” confirmed case of COVID-19 in the 24 hours prior to reporting. No more than three cases of respiratory symptoms have been reported in 72 hours prior to reporting.
Visitors have been restricted from the facility except for end-of-life situations, when a visitor is determined to be essential for a resident’s emotional well-being or as required by a plan of care.
The BOP reported five confirmed active cases among United States Penitentiary Lewisburg staff members. No active inmate cases were confirmed.
The Allenwood Medium Federal Correction Institution had 88 confirmed active cases among inmates and six among staff. Allenwood Low reported three active cases among staff and no confirmed inmate cases.
Bucknell University, having recently completed its fall semester and required exams to be taken remotely, had one case reported in the past week. Housing for isolation was 100% available.
Union County has not been at a moderate level of transmission since the last week in October. Cameron County, the only county to not have a substantial rate of transmission, was listed as having a low rate.
