LEWISBURG — PennDOT officials visited the East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors meeting Monday night with news about traffic control signs.
Jim Knight, East Buffalo Township supervisor chair, said PennDOT District 3-0 signal engineers were there to provide expert answers about electronic speed signs.
Knight said the Monday night visit of Joe Lyons, PennDOT signal engineer, and Matthew Swartz, PennDOT signal engineer, was eye opening.
“We weren’t aware until (Monday) night that (signs) had to be permitted by PennDOT,” Knight said. “Anything electronic, whether it is a traffic signal or whatever required a permit from PennDOT.”
What to do about vehicular speed, perceived hazards and interface between motorized and non-motorized vehicles on and around Stein Lane has been a topic for much of the year.
“They just want to make sure (electronic signs are) able to withstand a vehicle crashing into it,” he said. “There are certain safety standards that it has to meet.”
Speed monitoring signs in Pennsylvania need to be moved every other week. Placement and other safety standards also need to be maintained.
Traffic control mats for heavily traveled areas were discussed previously.
Knight said mats could be removable for winter plowing. But warning signs and other pavement markings would also have to be removed or covered in the winter.
Knight personally concluded traffic control mats should be in the roadway year round. Removing or covering signage and markings in advance of winter conditions would be a nuisance.
