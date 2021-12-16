MIFFLINBURG — Wayne M. Stahl Windows recently decided to thank all his customers he worked for before retiring from his window and door business at the end of the year.
Wayne Stahl, of the Mifflinburg area, said offering thanks is the right thing to do after nearly 44 years of installing windows, doors and siding. He fondly noted that many customers also became friends through the years.
“I graduated in June of 1968 from Lewisburg High School, “ Stahl said “ I didn’t have a clue of what I was going to do.”
The next day he got a job with Melvin Finck, Aluminum Products of Mazeppa and worked for him for 10 years.
With knowledge gained, Stahl started Wayne M Stahl, Siding and his first siding job was on Jan 2, 1978 at a home along Route 304 near New Berlin.
“I was really excited about being in business for myself,” Stahl recalled. “I still remember that feeling. I could hardly wait to get started on this house.”
Stahl noted that the homeowner made him and his crew a steak dinner to show their appreciation once the job was completed. He added that the house still looks good 44 years later.
Employees, Stahl said, were the keys to success in small business. He noted his late brother Gilbert worked for him for 26 years. Jeff Erdley worked for Stahl for 28 years until September 2017.
Thanks also goes to Brian Gemberling, a dedicated employee for 40 years with Stahl, and his nephew Sam Guyer. He noted they are both great employees.
Stahl said he enjoyed going out on his thousands of jobs and meeting people in their homes. It all helped fulfill his goal of being “ the very best”.
“When people hired me, they got me from the very beginning to the end,” Stahl said. “I estimated, I did the sales, I did the measuring and ordering and I helped with the installation. I was part of the crew and on the job every day.”
Stahl recalled that homeowners often compared his crew to a “well-oiled machine”.
“I met a lot of nice people and made lots of friends, “ he concluded. “And that is the part I am going to miss. Without all the customers I would not have survived.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.