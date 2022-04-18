Man in custody following alleged homicide

PENN TOWNSHIP — An unidentified man was taken into custody Monday afternoon following an alleged Snyder County homicide, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove.
Troopers have released few details on the incident. A press release headlined "homicide" was released Monday evening by Tpr. Andrea Pelachick.
According to the release, troopers responded at 1 p.m. to reports of a shooting at 1150 S. Market St., Penn Township.
"Currently, PSP Selinsgrove has one male in custody," the release read. "The public is not in danger at this time."
No further details on the incident have been released as an investigation is ongoing.
