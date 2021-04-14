LEWISBURG — A Spring Fling will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Lewisburg Farmer's Market, 600 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
More than 120 artists and crafters, along with nonprofit organizations, are expected to participate.
Miss Union County is scheduled to appear, along with her court. The duo of Karen and Bill will provide music throughout the day, along with DJ Ray with Shockwaves Sounds.
Overflow parking with shuttle bus service will be available from 11 to 4:30 p.m., from Pawling Athletic Field, South Fairground Road.
