MILTON — By a vote of 5-4, the Milton Area School District school board on Tuesday rejected a motion which would’ve given parents the option of signing and having notarized a form which would’ve allowed their children to go unmasked while in school.
Voting against the motion were board members Andrew Frederick, Brett Hosterman, Lindsay Kessler, Dr. Leocadia Paliulis and Dr. Alvin Weaver. Voting in favor were board President Christine Rantz, Vice President Kevin Fry and members Eric Moser and Ken Snyder.
The vote was made after eight members of the public spoke in favor of the option. Two speakers expressed their desire for the district to continue following the state masking mandate, and not give parents the option of signing a form to allow their students to attend school unmasked. Approximately 75 people attended the meeting.
Kellie Brouse, a longtime high school social studies teacher, said she does not like wearing a mask.
“But I mask because I like to educate your children,” she said, while speaking during the meeting. “If you want the best education that your teacher can provide, the best answer is to be here.”
Brouse expressed fear that if multiple students come to school unmasked, COVID-19 rates will rise and the district will be forced to revert to a virtual learning model.
“I understand your pain,” she said, to parents in attendance. “I’m not presenting a popular option… We need to be masked so I can talk to your children face to face.”
Erin Kurtz, whose daughter attends White Deer Elementary School, said her daughter contracted a bacterial infection due to masking.
Anthony Beachel told board members the vote “will have great impacts for years to come.”
“This vote is about right or wrong,” he said. “The documents (for parents to sign allowing their students to go unmasked) are more meaningful than any mandate being shoved down our throats.
“If you approve this… you have the backing of the whole community behind you.”
David Hackenberg urged the board to “stand up for your kids” and give parents the option of sending their children to school without wearing a mask.
“Who cares about COVID?” he asked. “It’s going to be here for 20 years.”
Hackenberg said his daughter feels ill every day when she comes home from school.
“Please do the right thing so we trust you again,” he said. “Right now, I don’t trust anybody.”
Parent Karen Bottorf spoke to the board about actions which could be taken for not approving parents to have the option of signing the form.
“Although it’s not our wish to sue the school board, the paperwork is prepared and ready to submit,” she said.
Following the vote, parent Matthew Lopez told the board the issue will be headed to litigation.
He also accused the board of being “slimy” for allowing a representative from the district’s insurance company to speak after parents.
Nathan Troutman, of the firm Keystone, Deibler, Straub and Troutman, said if an insurance claim is presented as the result of allowing families the option of sending their child to school unmasked, the agency will do its best to find coverage to cover the claim.
“Your safest bet is, obviously, not to go through (with approving the option),” Troutman said. “Does it void coverage? It’s an unknown variable.”
Hosterman, Frederick and Moser each spoke prior to the vote.
“We are sworn to uphold the law, as it is written today,” Frederick said. “We should not teach our children it’s OK to pick and choose which laws and mandates we choose to follow.”
Similarly, Hosterman spoke about numerous mandates which the district must follow.
“From monthly fire drills to how we pay the bills, mandates dictate what we do as a school district,” he said.
“Any decision with this vote will be the wrong one,” Hosterman said. “We represent individuals in this district who are on both sides. To the parents, I’ve heard you. We’ve heard you.”
Like Brouse, Hosterman expressed fear that if a number of students attend school unmasked, the COVID-19 spread rate will increase.
“I cannot, in good conscious, open this board up to litigation and to have (state) funding taken from us,” he said.
Moser said he’s been contacted by parents on both sides of the issue. He asked those in attendance to remain calm about the vote.
Hackenberg again addressed the board after the vote, thanking the four members who voted in favor of the motion.
“It’s not a law, it’s a mandate,” he said, of the state order. “What are we supposed to do with our sick kids?”
In a separate matter, Athletic Director Rod Harris addressed concerns raised by Snyder about the football team having to travel distances to play its games this year.
In the past, Harris said the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference (PHAC) assigned all games to be played within District 4. Now, he said five games are assigned and athletic directors must schedule the other five.
“This year was a great opportunity for us to schedule games that were competitive for us,” Harris said.
With the stadium under construction, Harris said this year was unique in that all 10 games are being played away.
“I maintain steadfast in my opinion that traveling 60, 70 miles… is an unnecessary expense,” Snyder said.
The board also approved:
• The following athletic coaching positions: Wally Blair, assistant cross country, $4,429; Ryan Brandt, head boys basketball, $7,697; Mike Winn, junior varsity boys basketball, $5,029; Ryan Emery , ninth-grade boys basketball, $4,254; Patrick O’Brien, eighth-grade boys basketball, $4,254; William Rearick, seventh-grade boys basketball, $4,524; Philip Davis, head girls basketball, $7,697; Christine Soltys, junior varsity girls basketball, $5,029; Josh Anspach, head wrestling, $7,697; Jason Betz, junior varsity wrestling, $2,514.50; Joe Burke, junior varsity wrestling, $2,154; Brock Waughen, seven-nine head wrestling, $4,254; Jerry Derr, seven-nine assistant wrestling, $3,048; Veronica Irvine, head swimming, $4,429; and Andy Neuer, head bowling, $4,429.
• Fifth-grade students, teachers and chaperones to visit Philadelphia Zoo Oct. 27. All costs paid by PSA.
• The following retirements and resignations: Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan, effective Sept. 13, 2022; Kelly Faulend, special education teacher, effective Nov. 21; William Good, music teacher, effective Jan. 24; Wendy Brown, Food Service, effective Oct. 4.
• Hiring: Elise McClelland, ESL aide, $16.49 per hour; Sharon Marion, special education paraprofessional, $14.03; Allison Wright, full-time substitute, $235.94 per diem;
Kylie Schrock, a fifth-grade student at Baugher Elementary School, was named October Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Ray Lepley, custodian, was named the Panther Pride Award recipient.
The meeting included a 45-minute executive session to discuss personnel and legal matters
