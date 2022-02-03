LEWISBURG — Kelly Township supervisors agreed to abandon two programs and take up another at their Tuesday night meeting.
Abandoned were a $35,000 Community Action Agency (CAA) Kelly Township assistance program and a $23,310 Salvation Army Kelly Township assistance program. Both were from Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding.
The allocation was part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.
Mitzi Gallagher-Long, SEDA-Council of Governments project coordinator, explained the funding was meant to support rent, mortgage and utility assistance programs. However, the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) required a connection to homelessness.
"With the moratoriums that were on evictions and utility shutoffs, the CAA and the Salvation Army were not able to spend the funds," Gallagher-Long said. "Meantime, there were other state and federal grant programs such as the Emergency Shelter Grants, so that was where the funds were spent."
With the projects abandoned, the township was able to accept the allocations totaling $58,310 for a single unit HVAC replacement project for the Kelly Apartments. To qualify, the unit had to be able to remove airborne coronavirus particles. Union County will also need to hold a modification hearing on behalf of the township.
Supervisors also heard the latest regarding the plan to build a traffic circle or "roundabout" at the intersection of Hospital Drive and JPM road. Erin Threet of HRG Engineering said the conceptual layout for the project has begun.
Preliminary design will begin in earnest after a meeting scheduled Thursday, Feb. 10 with PennDOT.
