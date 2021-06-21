MONTOURSVILLE — A Williamsport male and female were killed when their motorcycle struck a deer in the roadway Sunday evening in Lycoming County.
State Police at Montoursville reported the crash occurred at 7:25 along I-180 westbound at mile marker 20, Fairfield Township. The male and female, of Williamsport, were not identified.
The motorcycle, driven by the male, struck a deer in the roadway, police reported. Both the driver and the passenger were declared dead at the scene, according to troopers.
Both were wearing helmets.
