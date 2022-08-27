MILTON — The first night of league bowling at Imperial Lanes included the return of a three-generation family team.
Walter Sr., Walter Jr. and Seth Heddings warmed up with a few practice rolls and some friendly banter with the Imperial Lanes team they were about to face.
Before the match, they talked about the enjoyment the get from the sport which has been common to each of their lives.
Walter Sr., 91, said he has bowled since 1953 and stayed with it almost without a break away since then. He was a state champion in 1993 at a senior tournament in Carlisle.
Now retired, Walter Sr. had a 41-year career as a maintenance man at American Home Foods, now Conagra, Milton.
"I went to Turbotville High School," he added. "I lived at Fort Rice when I grew up. I went to work when I was 13 years old, in maintenance. I worked (there) until I graduated."
Walter Sr. noted Fort Rice, a Revolutionary War battle site, was later a farm. He said the key to bowling is to "just enjoy yourself and have fun."
Walter Jr., 63, said he has been bowling since 1976. He played football and baseball in high school and noted an uncle was friends with John Wilcox, a pro bowler from Mifflinburg who also ran a bowling center.
However, Walter Jr. did not start bowling with Walter Sr. until the 1980s. Seth came on when Walter Sr. took a short break.
The three generations of Heddings bowl under the team name of Moser as sort of a tribute.
"It was a family team years ago," Walter Jr. "As they kept dropping off, we just kept the name going for the team."
Walter Jr. added that five-man bowling teams were once more common. But three-man teams were more practical nowadays as many things compete for people's time.
He noted that his days at a Bloomsburg-area warehouse are long. But Walter Jr. said fellowship and competition with fellow bowlers gets him through the inevitable sag which comes with the third game.
Seth, 31, was a relatively recent convert to the pastime. Though he wanted to try it previously, he hadn't done so before last year.
A self-described "band geek" in his Milton Area High School days, Seth accompanied family members to matches in Sunbury and Selinsgrove when younger.
Seth often made friends with the children of dads on other teams.
"We would hang out in the arcade," he recalled. "They would bowl."
Seth said his scores have improved in the two years since he started.
"The first game was about a 70," he recalled. "At the end of the (last) season, it was in the 120s or 130s."
Seth was named Milton's Firefighter of the Year earlier in 2022. He is employed by the North Shore Railroad as a track foreman.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
