The waving of the checkered flag Sunday at Daytona International Speedway marked the formal ending of Speedweek at the track.
While the week leading up to the Daytona 500 is now informally known as Speedweek, the former Speedweeks title now covers a plethora of racing which takes place across Florida from late January through February.
The best race of Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway was undoubtedly the 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race, where four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves steered Mike Shank’s Acura to victory. The race was a thriller, with four cars remaining in contention for the win throughout the duration of the 24-hour contest.
Castroneves’ emotions when he wins a race are always refreshing, and watching on television as he climbed the fence in celebration at Daytona was almost as emotional as when he score his record-tying fourth Indy win last year.
While that was the best race at Daytona, the best contest of Speedweeks was a World of Outlaws sprint car race held on the Voluisa Speedway Park dirt track. Sheldon Haudenchild barely edged David Gravel in a dramatic battle to the finish.
Sunday’s Daytona 500 would have been a good race, if it wasn’t for the big crashes which took out multiple contenders. The event featured a lot of side-by-side action and lead changes.
I’ve never been an Austin Cindric fan, but he was a deserving rookie winner as he had a strong car and didn’t make a wrong move the entire race.
It will be interesting to see how dramatically different the racing is this weekend in Fontana, Calif. The series hasn’t raced at the track in two years, and this will be the first race on a 2-mile speedway for the Next Generation car.
I expect the race to feature a battle between the Hendrick and Gibbs teams, with the Penske drivers also contending.
Not surprisingly, Daytona’s Xfinity and truck races both featured major crashes. Myatt Snider was lucky to walk away from a terrifying flip which caused extensive damage to a fence line at the track.
Fortunately, the crash occurred on the last lap of the race, so the fencing was able to be fixed with no disruption to on-track action.
Former truck series regular Austin Hill scored his first Xfinity win in his first start with Richard Childress Racing.
Zane Smith scored a much-deserved victory for Front Row Motorsports in the track’s truck race. I’ve been watching Smith for several years as a potential superstar in the making. Should he have a breakout year in the truck series this year, I believe Ford will place him on the fast track to competing for a top Cup team.
While NASCAR’s top two divisions move on to the California Speedway this weekend as the series begins its West Coast swing, racing action continues in Florida as the IndyCar series kicks off its season in the streets of St. Petersburg.
Six-time champion Scott Dixon has said his teammate, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, will win an IndyCar race this year. I seriously doubt that will happen, although it will be interesting to see how Johnson performs now that he’ll be running the full schedule.
Last year, he contested just the road and street course races and struggled to adapt to a completely different type of car.
This year, Johnson will make his Indy 500 debut as he has added the series’ oval-track races to his schedule. I still believe Johnson should stick to just running sport car races, where he could win. But it will be interesting to see if he continues to improve as an IndyCar driver.
Colton Herta is the driver many — myself included — are predicting to win this year’s IndyCar championship.
With Herta’s team owner Michael Andretti confirming recently that he hopes to start a Formula 1 team in 2024, this could realistically be Herta’s last year in IndyCar. He’s likely to drive for the new Andretti F1 team and would probably take 2023 to begin an extensive testing program to prepare.
Several young guns should challenge Herta for the IndyCar title, including last year’s champion Alex Palou and Mexican sensation Pato O’Ward. Veterans Dixon, Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi could also contend.
