MILTON — The bravery of — and sacrifices made by — those who serve hit close to home for Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano in the final hours of the life of his father-in-law, a U.S. Navy veteran.
Harry Kasinowski died April 12, 2019, at age 93. The night before he passed, nurses told Schiccatano that his father-in-law had to be calmed while recounting some vivid memories.
Schiccatano was the keynote speaker during Milton’s Memorial Day service, held in Harmony Cemetery. He shared the story of Kasinowski’s final hours during his remarks.
Nurses told Schiccatano that his father-in-law kept trying to get out of bed, while stating “there’s a fire on deck, I have to save my friends.”
While Kasinowski never talked about it while living, Schicatano said he lost several friends in an on-ship fire while serving in the Navy.
“When he died, I think it was some of his friends calling him,” an emotional Schiccatano reflected. “The next day (after remembering the fire), I think he was with his shipmates.”
He praised those who served for their bravery.
“I can’t imagine anyone going into war and just dealing with going and fighting for our freedom,” Schiccatano said.
In opening his remarks, Schiccatano noted that the county’s Veteran’s Affairs department recently transitioned to falling under the auspices of the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging.
“It’s been a big upswing to taking care of our veterans,” Schiccatano said. “We can combine some of our veterans’ programs with the Agency on Aging.”
Denise Ulmer, Milton American Legion Post 71 commander, said it’s important to always remember those who gave their lives while serving in the military.
“We will never forget them and the sacrifices they made for us,” she said. “Remember. Remember those who who sacrificed their lives to keep us free.”
