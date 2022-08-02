State Police at Milton Corruption of minors
NEW BERLIN — Troopers said a white male driving a gray Volvo sedan attempted to lure children into the vehicle.
The incident occurred at 8:44 p.m. July 29 at 513 Vine St., New Berlin.
Truck vs. cows
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash that occurred at 4:12 a.m. July 27 along Narehood Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 1995 Kenworth T600 driven by Nathan Koser, 24, of Danville, struck three cows that were in the roadway.
One-vehicle crash
TURBOTVILLE — A 19-year-old Allenwood man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 8:24 p.m. July 28 along Route 54 Turbotville.
Troopers said a 1996 Ford Ranger driven by Scott Cupp lost control as it attempted to brake for a slower vehicle. The Ranger then struck a boulder and tree.
Cupp, who was uninjured, was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:15 a.m. July 28 along Interstate 80 eastbound, at mile marker 206, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2016 Volvo Daycab driven by Marcus Howard, 30, of Philadelphia struck a guardrail.
Harassment
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Angelik-Mackenzie Stahl, 23, of Milton, was charged with harassment as the result of an incident involving Talee Carter, 27, of Milton, identified by troopers as the victim.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:24 a.m. July 28 at 864 Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 26-year-old Mifflinburg man threatened a 25-year-old Watsontown man with physical harm.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 2:33 p.m. July 20 in West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Logan Shaffer, 25, of Dalmatia, has been charged after removing various items, totaling $2,022 in value, from Walmart.
The alleged thefts occurred at 7:55 p.m. July 11 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Northumberland County.
Theft by deception
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Mary Brouse, 78, of Turbotville, reported that someone accessed her computer remotely.
The incident was reported at 3:51 p.m. July 28 at 58 School House Lane, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Criminal mischief
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Robert Smith, 42, of Walton, N.J., was charged after allegedly damaging the lock on a door.
The incident occurred at 9:27 a.m. July 29 at White Deer Run Treatment, 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
False reports
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — John Hine, 70, of West Milton, was charged after troopers said he intentionally damaged a window on a 2004 Dodge, and then reported finding the broken window.
The incident occurred at 6:25 p.m. July 23 at 724 Highland Ave., White Deer Township, Union County.
State Police at Montoursville Accidental death
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Danville man was pronounced dead after drowning while floating in the Susquehanna River.
Troopers said the incident occurred July 30 in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. The man was floating in the river when he was taken by the current and struggled to swim. Witnesses attempted to reach the man, but were unable to do so in time to save him.
His identity will be released following the notification of family.
Fatal crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old Muncy woman died after suffering a medical emergency while driving at 10:05 a.m. July 31 along Legion Road, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Sharon Lowe suffered a fatal medical episode while driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma north on legion Road, causing the vehicle to go off the roadway and strike a tree.
Union County Divorces granted
• Alexander Schultz, Summer Miller Schultz, three years
• Stacey L. Powell, Jason A. Powell, 37 years
• Jennifer L. White, Shawn R. White, six years
Marriage licenses
• Shamar Sharile Cleveland Whitmore, 21, Northumberland; Zoe Sage Doebler, 20, Northumberland
• Cory William Rowe, 30, Lewisburg; Laura Jean Eisenhower, 33, New Columbia
• Brian Scott Van Sickle Jr., 30, Lewisburg; Jade Marie Kerstetter, 28, Lewisburg
• Madison Amber Hahn, 23, Lewisburg; Adam Douglas Rudasill, 24, Lewisburg
• Whitney Morgan Ross, 31, Mifflinburg; Bryce Matthew Smith, 31, Mifflinburg
• Jason Wayne Zimmerman, 44, Millmont; Debora Lee Snare, 61, Millmont
• Lenny Charles Boop, 47, Mifflinburg; Jayme Donelle Brosius, 45, Winfield
• Dennis Floyd Grumbine, 44, Annville; Naomi Ruth Bronson, 40, Milton
• Christian Patrick Wimer, 30, San Jose, Calif.; Renae Patrice McCollum, 34, San Jose, Calif.
• Fredrik Kjell Gunnar-Bystedt, 50, Lewisburg; Deanna Jane Bartos, 30, Lewisburg
• Andres Lius Torruella-Echevarria, 30, Milton; Neiomi Erika Renee Crawford, 36, Milton
• Sarah Marie Shade, 26, Milton; Karsch Michael Miller, 30, Lewisburg
• Daniel Horning Zimmerman, 20, Millmont; Kristina Joy Martin, 20, Mifflinburg
• Sara Ann Warburtton, 35, Milton; Joshua Edward Bachorski, 31, Milton
• Alerice Lee Ann King; 23, New Columbia; Kyle Robert Sheets, 24, New Columbia
• Neerja Prasad, 35, Munster, Ind.; Michael Luke Sterling, 29, Munster, Ind.
• Shayla Koren Heimbach, 28, Mifflinburg; Christopher Glenn Snook, 29, Mifflinburg
• Daniel Wayne Voneida, 72, Lewisburg; Sandra Elizabeth Hanzel, 72, Lewisburg
• Kyle Earl Goss, 34, Millmont; Kayla Lee Dumas, 30, Millmont
Deed transfers
• Betty J. Shively estate, Vicki M. Gordon executor, Cynthia L. Shively executor to Elizabeth J. Rains, Alan D. Rains, property in Hartley Township, $73,600.
• Paul Lier, Julia Lier to Jennifer Kline, property in Union Township, $1.
• Nancy B. Everett estate, Nancy B. Nogan estate, Mary Jo Shields executor, Mary Jo Shields to Michael D. Nogan, Susan B. Nogan, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Nancy B. Everett estate, Nancy B. Nogan estate, Mary Jo Shields executor, Michael D. Nogan to Michael R. Shields trustee, Mary Jo Shields trustee, Shields living trust, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Judy A. Forbes to Robin C. Scott, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Kuhns Brothers Lumber Co Inc. to A.M. Logging LLC, Buffalo Township driveway, no cash consideration.
• Tyson J. Reiff, Amber L. Reiff to John Michael Flinn, property in Hartley Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Sharon Sensenig to Joshua N. Sensenig, Rebeca E. Sensenig, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Old Town Apartments LLC to Michael S. Snook, Timothy N. Turner member, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Chestnut Buildings LLC, Timothy N. Turner member, Salvatore Mazzamuto member to Anthony D. Elgi, Makenzie H. Elgi, property in Mifflinburg, $155,000.
• David E. Nogle, Megan Nogle to Carly E. Nogle, Tyler M. Nogle, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• George E. Rovenolt by agent, Patricia D. Rovenolt agent, Patricia D. Rovenolt to Patricia D. Rovenolt, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Julie A. Ward to Dmitriy Y. Shek, Kimberly R. Bergenstock, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Stone Fortress Residential LLC to Richard Sloan, Cherry C. Sloan, property in Buffalo Township, $225,000.
• Hummel Bros Farm LP, Kyle S. Hummel partner to Tricia A. Jarrett trustee, Travis A. Trutt trustee, Terry A. Trutt and Lisa A. Trutt irrevocable inter vivos trust UA, Terry A. Trutt irrevocable inter vivos trust UA, Lisa A. Trutt irrevocable inter vivos trust UA, property in Union Township, sewer, $1.
• Thomas D. Musser, Jamie M. Musser to Levi Jay Esh, property in West Buffalo Township, $191,000.
• Laverne M. Zimmerman, Mirian H. Zimmerman to Lena R. Oberholtzer, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Edward J. Zych, Susan J. English to Christopher G. Cardillo, Cornelia Carpenter Cardillo, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Patti L. Patterson to Heidi L. Hagan, Jonathan P. Hagan, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Dianna M. Rand, Dianna M. Bigger to Dianna M. Rand, property in White Deer Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Buffalo Ridge Ventures LLC, Nathan R. Sauers member to Bryce W. Koonsman, property in New Berlin, corrective deed, $1.
• Kelly Associates partnership, Christoper E. Baylor partner, Baylor family limited partnership to UGI Utilities Inc., Kelly Township right-of-way, $1.
• Country Cupboard Inn partnership, Baylor family limited partnership partner, Bethany Asset Management Inc. partner to UGI Utilities Inc., Kelly Township right-of-way, $1.
• Kelly Hospitality LLC, Robert W. Hamm member to to UGI Utilities Inc., Kelly Township right-of-way, $1.
