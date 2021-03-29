MACKEYVILLE — The Clinton Central Model Railroad Club's annual Spring Train Meet will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, Fairground Road, Mackeyville.
The show will feature dealers with new and used model railroad trains and equipment, repair parts, and model cars, trucks, old toys and buildings.
COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Hand sanitizer will be available, and masks are recommended.
For more information, visit www.ccmrr.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.