Connecticut arson suspect apprehended in Turbot Township

TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Connecticut man suspected in a series of arsons at fire department in his home state was apprehended Saturday along Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
According to a release issued Sunday by police, Richard White, 37, of Torrington, Conn., was apprehended at 8:08 p.m. Saturday along Interstate 80 in Turbot Township.
The release said White was wanted for at least four separate incidents involving molotov cocktails being thrown at fire departments across Connecticut.
According to a release issued on the Connecticut State Police website, authorities in the state responded to fires at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at 27 North St. and 118 West Chalbyes Road in Roxbury, Conn. Both fires were subsequently determined to have been set intentionally.
A separate fire was then reported at 7 Blackville Road in Washington, Conn. Police said that fire was determined to have been connected to the other fires.
Connecticut State Police informed Pennsylvania State Police at Milton that White was tracked traveling along Interstate 80. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail on fugitive from justice charges.
White is awaiting extradition back to Connecticut.
