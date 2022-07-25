State Police at Milton PFA violation
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Tuffy Beachel, 39, of Danville, was arrested after troopers said he violated a protection from abuse order held by a 24-year-old Danville woman.
The incident occurred at 1:43 p.m. July 19 at Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County.
Overdose death
WASHINGTONVILLE — Troopers reported that a 65-year-old Washingtonville man died of an overdose on a combination of controlled substances.
The incident occurred at 2:45 p.m. May 23 along Water Street, Washingtonville.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Two Danville women were cited after allegedly engaging in an altercation at 10:01 a.m. July 19 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Marylouise Tahuilan, 33, and Lakisha Wiley, 43, were both cited.
State Police at Montoursville ATV crash
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old Trout Run boy was flown to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected serious injuries following an incident involving an ATV, which occurred at 12:55 p.m. June 30 along Cogan House Road, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the boy — a passenger on the 2014 Honda Rincon driven by a 12-year-old Trout Run girl — lost his grip, causing him to fall from the ATV.
The girl and another passenger — a 15-year-old Jersey Shore boy — were not injured in the incident. None of the three were wearing helmets.
Troopers issued the girl a warning for operation on streets and highways.
One-vehicle crash
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Scranton man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 9:15 a.m. July 18 along Route 118, north of North Woods Road, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Cadillac XT4 driven by Robert Williams went off the roadway, and sideswiped a guide rail. Willias was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Veterans Auto reported the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $400.
The theft was reported between July 12 and 19 at 2910 Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — Chris Miller, 62, of Jersey Shore, reported the theft of Xanax from a 2014 Chrysler.
The theft was reported at midnight July 15 at 5061 Route 287, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old South Williamsport man was charged following an altercation with a 31-year-old South Williamsport woman, troopers reported.
The incident occurred at 9:08 a.m. June 11 along Sylvan Dell Park Road, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Warrant arrest
MONTOURSVILLE — A 39-year-old Williamsport man was taken into custody on a warrant out of New Jersey, troopers reported.
The incident occurred at 3 p.m. July 15 along Cherry Street, Montoursville, after the man attempted to update his Megan’s Law status.
Firearm discharge
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — An 81-year-old Trout Run woman reported a firearm being discharged into an unoccupied structure.
The incident occurred between June 24 and July 18 along Hughes Road, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 75-year-old Williamsport man reported $250 worth of damages being done to a shed-door window pain.
The incident occurred between July 17 and July 20 along Blair Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
