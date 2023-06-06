HARRISBURG — A new representative is now serving constituents in the 108th House Legislative District.
Republican Michael Stender took the oath of office Monday in Harrisburg.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
HARRISBURG — A new representative is now serving constituents in the 108th House Legislative District.
Republican Michael Stender took the oath of office Monday in Harrisburg.
He won a special election contested May 16 to fill the post vacated by Lynda Schlegel-Culver. In January, she won a special race to fill the state Senate seat representing the 27th Senatorial District, vacated by John Gordner.
Stender on Monday posted a thanks to his official Facebook page.
“Thank you to the residents of Northumberland and Mountour counties for entrusting me as your state representative,” the post stated. “I look forward to serving you.”
The 108th Legislative District includes all of Montour County and a portion of Northumberland County that includes Milton, Watsontown, Turbotville, Turbot Township, Delaware Township, East Chillisquaque Township, Lewis Township, McEwensville, Northumberland, Point Township, Riverside, Rockefeller Township, Rush Township, Sunbury, Snydertown, Upper Augusta Township, and West Chillisquaque Township.
“Essentially we started right away on May 17,” Stender said, while discussing his transition into the post. “Because of a special election I’ve been able to fulfill the duties with the exception of voting on the House floor and holding committees.”
Since winning the special election, Stender has been visiting various office locations throughout Northumberland and Montour Counties, including the main office in Sunbury, and two branch offices in Milton and Danville. He’s also had guidance from current elected officials about what to expect.
“Lynda (Schlegel-Culver) has been helpful with any questions I have about the process. Luckily we have some really good people in the office staff,” said Stender.
“I really have enjoyed getting out and going face-to-face to learn about the issues that are important to citizens of the 108th district,” said Stender, following the special election. “First and foremost, I’ll always thank God for putting me in a position to allow me to do this. I want to thank my family, specifically my wife Shannon and my three daughters for being so supportive.”
Stender, of Sunbury, had worked as a career firefighter for the City of Harrisburg, and served as a member of the Shikellamy school board.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.