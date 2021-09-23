WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man is jailed in Union County facing felony kidnap and strangulation charges stemming from allegations he repeatedly struck a woman, dragged her into a vehicle and left her in a field.
Daniel Harrison Moll, 50, of Mifflinburg, has been charged by state police with felony strangulation (two counts) and kidnap, misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury and simple assault and a summary count of harassment stemming from an alleged incident Sept. 12-13 near White Deer Trailer Park, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Moll was engaged in an argument with a woman when he shoved her face into the cushions of a couch and allegedly placed his hands around her throat. Moll allegedly punched the woman in the head and face, then pushed, shoved and dragged the woman to a Ford Focus, where he then drove her to a field. Moll then allegedly grabbed the woman by the hair in an attempt to control her and punched her in the ribs, arms and head.
The woman eventually fled the car and ran to where someone was in a yard. Moll allegedly fled the scene.
Troopers said the woman's mouth area had dried blood and scratches were noticed as well.
Moll is jailed in Union County in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Oct. 5 before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.