SHAMOKIN — Luzerne County Community College will hold an open house at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at its Northumberland Regional Higher Education Center, 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin.
Tours of the center will be conducted and college staff will be available to answer questions.
For more information, call 570-740-0290 or 800-377-LCCC, ext. 7290 or email llaniewski@luzerne.edu.
