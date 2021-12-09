Northumberland County Sentences
• Troy Schoffler, 54, of Mount Carmel, three days to six months in state prison, driver’s license suspension of 12 months, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; $25 fine plus costs for accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle or property.
• Brenan Sterner, 30, of Northumberland, 90 days probation, $300 fine plus costs for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock; 90 days probation, $100 fine plus costs for accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle or property.
• Sheri Koutch, 36, of Harrisburg, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, driver’s license suspension of 12 months, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Aaron C. Nye, 29, of Coal Township, six to 23 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for robbery.
• Cory Alexander Fisher, 38, of Mechanicsburg, recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence that expires April 18, 2023, 58 days credit for time served, one-year consecutive probation, fines, fees and costs for theft by unlawful taking.
State Police At Stonington Assault
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Grantville man has been charged after he allegedly threatened a man with metal wrenches.
The incident was reported at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 27 along Mile Post and Spruce Hollow roads, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. Robert Evely, 60, was charged after the alleged incident, which also included Evely damaging a padlock on a gate, police noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 1:50 p.m. Nov. 27 along Route 890, north of Foye Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
Police said a Ford F-150 XLT struck the deer while traveling north.
Trespass
LITTLE MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly trespassed on property belonging to a 31-year-old Middletown woman while hunting.
The suspects are described as three white men and one white woman, all wearing blaze orange clothing with deer rifles and operating a red ATV. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Criminal mischief
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly trespassed and damaged two ladder tree stands, causing approximately $630 in damages.
The alleged incident occurred between 1 p.m. Nov. 28 and 5:30 a.m. Nov. 29 along Irish Valley Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Criminal mischief
UPPER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly damaged property along Schwaben Creek Road, Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
The alleged incident was reported at 4 p.m. Nov. 29. David Carta, 35, of Leck Hill, was arrested after allegedly causing $100 in damage to a gutter, $100 in damages to a parking lot and $50 damage to a steel pole, all property of a Steven Lansberry, 61, of Klingerstown.
Theft by deception
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 49-year-old Kulpmont man to make a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The incident was reported at 2:27 p.m. Dec. 4 along Route 61 and Costa Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 3:48 p.m. Dec. 6 along North Susquehanna Trail at Airport Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Kerry A. Bingaman, 53, of Sunbury, struck the rear of a 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Dennis R. Mull, 47, of Shamokin Dam. Both drivers were belted. Bingaman will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police reported.
Vehicle vs. deer
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A deer entering the roadway struck a vehicle at 9:28 p.m. Dec. 5 along Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County, troopers reported.
David E. Hollenbach, 49, of Kreamer, was traveling east in a 2007 Honda Element when the deer entered the roadway and struck the car.
Vehicle vs. deer
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A vehicle sustained disabling damage after it struck a deer in the roadway at 8:02 a.m. Dec. 8 along Troxelville Road, west of Reichner Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Trevor C. Teats, 21, of Kreamer, was traveling west in a 2008 Saturn Astra which struck the deer, police reported. Teats was belted and was not injured.
Harassment
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A Beavertown man was cited after an alleged incident at 9:46 p.m. Dec. 7 along Moon Shadow Lane, Adams Township, Snyder County.
State police arrested Brandon Weader, 33, following an alleged incident involving a 29-year-old Beavertown woman.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to an alleged neighborhood disturbance and cited two Selinsgrove men.
The allegation included a 25-year-old man and a 59-year-old man. The alleged incident was reported at 4:17 p.m. Dec. 7 along Lake Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
ShAMOKIN DAM — A 31-year-old Northumberland man was charged after he allegedly shoved a 35-year-old Sunbury woman and threw numerous items at her.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:20 a.m. Dec. 7 at Econolodge, North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County. Ian Edinger was charged. Edinger allegedly fled prior to state police arrival.
Burglary
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged burglary at 5 p.m. Dec. 5 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Prescribed medication valued at $38 was alleged taken from a 53-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
Theft
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of an iPhone 11 Promax valued at $500.
The alleged theft occurred between noon Nov. 30 and noon Dec. 3 along Valleyview Lane, Chapman Township, Snyder County. The victim was a 32-year-old Port Trevorton man.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two men were arrested following an alleged retail theft at 1:27 p.m. Nov. 8 along Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
David Breighner, 55, of Duncannon, and Ronald Fantazier, 52, of Harrisburg, were identified and charged, police noted.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 39-year-old Selinsgrove man to obtain a credit card.
The man received a new credit card in the mail, but no other accounts were affected. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
MONTOURSVILLE — A 34-year-old Cogan Station man was arrested for DUI after troopers stopped a 2006 Honda Pilot for speeding.
The stop occurred at 1:17 a.m. Dec. 1 along I-180 eastbound, Montoursville, Lycoming County.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 27-year-old Williamsport woman was cited following a traffic stop at 1:42 a.m. Dec. 3 along West Third and Campbell streets, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2012 Toyota was stopped.
DUI
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A 70-year-old Dillsburg man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop at 2:51 a.m. Dec. 4 along Route 15, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers stopped a 2010 Cadillac Escalade, it was reported.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:28 a.m. Dec. 5 along Washington Boulevard at Shiffler Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Alexander K. Carmer, 28, of Muncy, pulled from a stop sign southbound and struck an eastbound 2016 Toyota Prius driven by John J. Grado, 70, of Williamsport. Both drivers and a passenger in each vehicle were belted.
Grado will be issued a warning for stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash reported at 1:48 a.m. Nov. 14 along Country Club Road, north of Reed Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Andrew M. Shuman, 32, of Williamsport, was traveling north in a 2011 Dodge Ram 2500 when it went off the east side of the roadway, struck several small shrubs and a tree, police reported. Shuman was belted and was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police said.
Hit and run
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A vehicle described as a blue Subaru Outback backed into a parked 2019 Ford F-150 XLT and fled the scene, police reported.
The incident was reported at 6:29 p.m. Nov. 24 in the parking lot of Hull’s Landing, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
PFA violation
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 57-year-old Milton man was charged with a violation of a protection-from-abuse order following an alleged incident with a 50-year-old Montgomery woman.
Police said the incident occurred between Aug. 1 and 4:38 p.m. Dec. 7 along Spring Creek Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
PFA violation
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Hughesville man was found to have an active warrant for an additional protection-from-abuse order violation when he was taken into custody for a reported PFA violation at 1:28 a.m. Nov. 27 along Gardner Road, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
The suspect was arraigned and released on $10,000 bail for each alleged violation.
Harassment
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old Linden man allegedly subjected his 61-year-old sister to physical contact during a verbal altercation.
Troopers responded to the alleged incident at 2:57 p.m. Dec. 6 along Youngs Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.