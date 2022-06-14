BLOOMSBURG — The Exchange Art Gallery recently announced SITEexchange, an unusual art project which will encourage participants to create art from places of personal importance.
Artists of all ages and levels of experience were encouraged to submit their work with each free to determine how to interpret the idea of site. SITEexchange will distribute the work via novelty vending machines or gumball machines.
The work will be on display at the Exchange Gallery in October and November. Gumball machines with the work will be placed at 25 venues in Berwick, Bloomsburg, Catawissa, Lewisburg, Laurelton, Mifflinburg, Milton and Sunbury.
Work may be in any medium, but it must be flat and fit a template of 4-inches by 5.25 inches. Artists have the opportunity to sell their original work at prices of their choosing from the Exchange Gallery exhibition. The gallery will take a 20% commission.
Deadline for submission is Friday, Aug. 19 with submissions sent via mail or brought to The Exchange, 24 East Main St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815. Submissions must be accompanied by a loan agreement avaiable at www.ExchangeArts.org/calls-for-entry.
For more information call Oren at 570-317-2596 or email Exchange@ExchangeArts.org.
