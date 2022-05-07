Mother and daughter estheticians work together

NEW COLUMBIA — Co-workers can always be a source of support or contention in any workplace, but even more so when they're your mother or daughter.
That's exactly the case for Cheri Ward-Nicholas, owner of Calculated Design Co., Estheticians, Etc., where she works with her two oldest daughters, Makayla Nicholas-Lahr and Jazmine Nicholas.
"This is all new territory, we're trying to find the balance," Cheri said. "It's one thing being their mom and being their boss but being the business owner and being their boss, I often think they still look at me as mom as well."
"It's funny because you get off work usually and you're like, 'Alright see you tomorrow,' I get off and work I'm like, 'Alright see you at the house in a little bit,'" said Makayla.
"If you have a falling out with someone... most co-workers will say, 'I can't stand you,' and go home," she continued, "I have to see y'all on Thanksgiving."
Makayla started working at Calculated Design Co. last week, while Jazmine has been working there since the business opened in July. All three agreed that conflicting opinions were definitely a hurdle for them.
"When we do have disagreements it's a little more than two co-workers disagreeing. There's definitely pros and cons, but the pro is that it doesn't seem like work sometimes... it feels like home," Makayla said.
"Because she's my mom, and because she's my sister, we have a certain compassion for each other that I wouldn't get if I worked anywhere else," she said. "When I am having a hard time... I can take 5 minutes and pull my sister aside."
"I'm probably never going to be your traditional boss," added Cheri.
"She moms everybody," interjected Makayla. "She's the type of person... if she found out someone was having a hard time she almost wants to do whatever she can to make that person's day better."
"I've got to get a little more stern I think," Cheri laughed.
Calculated Design Co. offers services like lash extensions, lash lifts, brow lamination, waxing, facials and spray tanning.
Calculated Design Co. is actually one of two business Cheri owns, along with Calculated Design Amplified in the space above the day spa, which offers semi-permanent and permanent cosmetic services like micro-blading.
Cheri said she is working on renovating both the downstairs space that houses Calculated Design Co and expanding the services offered both upstairs and downstairs to include manicures, pedicures, and massage therapy.
"There's a lot of sentimental value here," Cheri said, gesturing around the building, which used to be the old Revival Tabernacle, where she said she met her husband, Mark Nicholas, and where most of her children were dedicated.
Cheri has three other daughters, Audrie Nicholas, 16; Tyffany Nicholas, 14; and Avery Nicholas, 3.
"We all grew up here," Jazmine said.
"It was truly a God thing," said Cheri, who saw the building was available to rent while driving by after another possible location didn't work out. "I was in here like the next day."
In preparation for a church youth camp, Cheri has been avoiding speaking as much as possible in order to rest her voice. While Makayla said the silence hasn't posed a problem, Jazmine said it's been a challenge to communicate at work.
"It's the worst," Jazmine joked. "I can read lips pretty well with everybody else in the world except for my mother!"
"I don't know what it is, I don't know if it's because I'm the oldest or if we've got this telepathy thing going on... I can just click with her the most," Makayla said.
With Mother's Day approaching, Makayla, who is an expectant mother herself, joked that what women really want instead of flowers or chocolates is a quiet hotel room to relax. Cheri said she's just looking forward to a nice dinner with her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.