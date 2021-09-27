LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will hold two virtual Candidate Panels prior to the mid-term election.
The panels will be recorded and available to view Friday, Oct. 15 at LWVLewisburgArea.org/voter-resources/candidate-information.
The first panel will highlight candidates running for New Berlin mayor as well as New Berlin Borough Council. The second panel will feature candidates running for Union Township supervisor, East Buffalo Township supervisor, as well as individuals running for the Lewisburg Borough Council, Ward 4.
Since each candidate panel will be a closed, questions must be submitted via email, at candidatequestions2021@gmail.com, by Sunday, Oct. 10.
