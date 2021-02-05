BLOOMSBURG — The Susquehanna RV Bloomsburg Indoor Show will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 13 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14 at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, 620 W. Third St., Bloomsburg.
Organizers stressed the indoor venue is heated and numerous vendors planned to attend. New and used inventory will be on sale with financing available and trade-ins welcom. There is no charge to enter the show and there will be free parking.
Call 570-374-2267 for more information.
