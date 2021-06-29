ITHACA, N.Y. — Two local students were among those to graduate in May from Ithaca College.
Local graduates include:
• Allison Arndt, of Lewisburg, with a Bachelor of Science in clinical health studies.
• Gabrielle Humphrey, of Lewisburg, with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and writing.
